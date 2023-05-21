Happy 82nd birthday to Martin Carthy; the unlikely duo of Venezuelan Larry Bellorín on llanera harp and American Joe Troop on banjo; another new single from Denver Latin-folk-psych combo Kiltro; a set of Afro-reggae and ska; the latest Sahara desert blues from Tinariwen and Bombino; one more song by Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band who will be at the Get Tight Lounge on Wednesday May 24
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Martin Carthy | England UK | Famous Flower Of Serving Men | Shearwater | Pegasus | 1972 The Imagined Village | England UK | My Son John | Empire & Love | ECC | 2010
Larry & Joe | Venezuela-USA | Gabanjo | Nuevo South Train | SideHustle | 2023 Willy DeVille | USA | Hey Joe | Backstreets Of Desire | FNAC | 1992 Cecilia Noël | Perú-USA | El Niño En La Frontera | El Niño En La Frontera - Single | Wild Clam | 2023 Los Tigres Del Norte | USA | José Pérez León | Pacto De Sangre | Fonovisa | 2004
Kiltro | USA-Chile | All The Time In The World | All The Time In The World - Single | ONErpm | 2023 Manu Chao | France-Spain | Clandestino | Clandestino | Virgin | 1998 Manu Chao | France-Spain | Desaparecido | Clandestino | Virgin | 1998 Manu Chao | France-Spain | Bongo Bong | Clandestino | Virgin | 1998
The Kingstonians | Jamaica | Singer Man | Sufferer | Trojan | 1970 Tiken Jah Fakoly | Cote D'Ivoire | Plus Rien Ne M'Etonne | Coup De Gueule | Barclay | 2004 Mariaa Siga | Senegal-France | Ni Mama | Ni Mama - Single | Made In Africa | 2023 Macka B | England UK | Give Thanks For Life | Give Thanks For Life - Single | Big Feet | 2023 The Skatalites | Jamaica | Dick Tracy | Dick Tracy - Single | Island | 1965