May 21, 2023: They left me naught to dig his grave

Subtitle:

Program Type: 11

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Summary: Happy 82nd birthday to Martin Carthy; the unlikely duo of Venezuelan Larry Bellorín on llanera harp and American Joe Troop on banjo; another new single from Denver Latin-folk-psych combo Kiltro; a set of Afro-reggae and ska; the latest Sahara desert blues from Tinariwen and Bombino; one more song by Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band who will be at the Get Tight Lounge on Wednesday May 24

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Martin Carthy | England UK | Famous Flower Of Serving Men | Shearwater | Pegasus | 1972

The Imagined Village | England UK | My Son John | Empire & Love | ECC | 2010



Larry & Joe | Venezuela-USA | Gabanjo | Nuevo South Train | SideHustle | 2023

Willy DeVille | USA | Hey Joe | Backstreets Of Desire | FNAC | 1992

Cecilia Noël | Perú-USA | El Niño En La Frontera | El Niño En La Frontera - Single | Wild Clam | 2023

Los Tigres Del Norte | USA | José Pérez León | Pacto De Sangre | Fonovisa | 2004



Kiltro | USA-Chile | All The Time In The World | All The Time In The World - Single | ONErpm | 2023

Manu Chao | France-Spain | Clandestino | Clandestino | Virgin | 1998

Manu Chao | France-Spain | Desaparecido | Clandestino | Virgin | 1998

Manu Chao | France-Spain | Bongo Bong | Clandestino | Virgin | 1998



The Kingstonians | Jamaica | Singer Man | Sufferer | Trojan | 1970

Tiken Jah Fakoly | Cote D'Ivoire | Plus Rien Ne M'Etonne | Coup De Gueule | Barclay | 2004

Mariaa Siga | Senegal-France | Ni Mama | Ni Mama - Single | Made In Africa | 2023

Macka B | England UK | Give Thanks For Life | Give Thanks For Life - Single | Big Feet | 2023

The Skatalites | Jamaica | Dick Tracy | Dick Tracy - Single | Island | 1965



Tinariwen | Mali-Algeria | Anemouhagh | Amatssou | Wedge | 2023

Toumast | Niger-France | Kik Ayittma | Ishumar | Real World | 2007

Bombino | Niger | Tazidert | Tazidert - Single | Partisan | 2023



Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Loga Fo Djelba | Sira Ba Kele | Sublime Frequencies | 2018

Super Djata Band De Bamako | Mali | Bimogo | Authentique 80 | Disco Rama | 1980



