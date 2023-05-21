The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
11
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Happy 82nd birthday to Martin Carthy; the unlikely duo of Venezuelan Larry Bellorín on llanera harp and American Joe Troop on banjo; another new single from Denver Latin-folk-psych combo Kiltro; a set of Afro-reggae and ska; the latest Sahara desert blues from Tinariwen and Bombino; one more song by Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band who will be at the Get Tight Lounge on Wednesday May 24
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Martin Carthy | England UK | Famous Flower Of Serving Men | Shearwater | Pegasus | 1972
The Imagined Village | England UK | My Son John | Empire & Love | ECC | 2010

Larry & Joe | Venezuela-USA | Gabanjo | Nuevo South Train | SideHustle | 2023
Willy DeVille | USA | Hey Joe | Backstreets Of Desire | FNAC | 1992
Cecilia Noël | Perú-USA | El Niño En La Frontera | El Niño En La Frontera - Single | Wild Clam | 2023
Los Tigres Del Norte | USA | José Pérez León | Pacto De Sangre | Fonovisa | 2004

Kiltro | USA-Chile | All The Time In The World | All The Time In The World - Single | ONErpm | 2023
Manu Chao | France-Spain | Clandestino | Clandestino | Virgin | 1998
Manu Chao | France-Spain | Desaparecido | Clandestino | Virgin | 1998
Manu Chao | France-Spain | Bongo Bong | Clandestino | Virgin | 1998

The Kingstonians | Jamaica | Singer Man | Sufferer | Trojan | 1970
Tiken Jah Fakoly | Cote D'Ivoire | Plus Rien Ne M'Etonne | Coup De Gueule | Barclay | 2004
Mariaa Siga | Senegal-France | Ni Mama | Ni Mama - Single | Made In Africa | 2023
Macka B | England UK | Give Thanks For Life | Give Thanks For Life - Single | Big Feet | 2023
The Skatalites | Jamaica | Dick Tracy | Dick Tracy - Single | Island | 1965

Tinariwen | Mali-Algeria | Anemouhagh | Amatssou | Wedge | 2023
Toumast | Niger-France | Kik Ayittma | Ishumar | Real World | 2007
Bombino | Niger | Tazidert | Tazidert - Single | Partisan | 2023

Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Loga Fo Djelba | Sira Ba Kele | Sublime Frequencies | 2018
Super Djata Band De Bamako | Mali | Bimogo | Authentique 80 | Disco Rama | 1980

01:59:52 1 May 21, 2023
Richmond VA USA
