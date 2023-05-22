Summary: Audio from an April 2023 rally in New York City with homecare workers and their supporters protesting 24-hour shifts paid for only 13 hours, sometimes for days in a row. City Council (now majority women and minority) promised to end this abuse and didn't. They are also getting screwed on a promised wage increase by the state. Speakers in various languages, with translation, include workers, organizers, feminists, former officials, and a tech worker with a similar problem.