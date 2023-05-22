The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Working 24 hours but only paid for 13 is slavery
Weekly Program
Participants in an April rally against the New York City Council
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Audio from an April 2023 rally in New York City with homecare workers and their supporters protesting 24-hour shifts paid for only 13 hours, sometimes for days in a row. City Council (now majority women and minority) promised to end this abuse and didn't. They are also getting screwed on a promised wage increase by the state. Speakers in various languages, with translation, include workers, organizers, feminists, former officials, and a tech worker with a similar problem.
Audio courtesy Building Bridges on WBAI-FM, NYC; additional information culled by Frieda Werden from sources including https://www.researchgate.net/publication/230212218_Organizing_Home_Health-Care_Workers
https://www.littler.com/publication-press/publication/new-york-state-budget-brings-sweeping-changes-home-health-care
https://www.nycaringmajority.org/?fbclid=IwAR1OdMYziC9KBl0KjjoH6CNORynr4_7oFIoH2DJjH3g_ff3liA9N7BWijrA
https://inthesetimes.com/article/insurance-companies-are-destroying-new-yorks-home-care-industryhttps://www.amny.com/new-york/manhattan/neighborhoods/lower-manhattan/workers-rally-outside-city-hall-protest-24-hour-workday/
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986, with help from producers around the world. Contact: wings@wings.org

Download Program Podcast
00:28:57 1 May 22, 2023
New York City and Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:57  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 