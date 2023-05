Notes:



The Electric Prunes, “Benedictus”

from Mass in F Minor - EP

Rhino/Warner Records - 1968



Beautiful People, “The Sea...Eventually”

from if 60s were 90s

Continuum



The Beautiful, “Together”

from Storybook

Giant - 1992



The Beautiful, “The We In Me”

from Storybook

Giant - 1992



Chastity Belt, “On the Floor”

from Time to Go Home

Hardly Art - 2015



Little Dragon, “Kenneth”

from Slugs of Love

Ninja Tune - 2023



Kadhja Bonet, “Dear Gina”

from Dear Gina - Single

Ninja Tune - 2022



Snail Mail, “Headlock”

from Valentine

Matador - 2021



Swervedriver, “She's Beside Herself”

from Honey Heavens Above

bandcamp - 2020



Voivod, “Fix My Heart”

from The Outer Limits

Geffen - 1993



Alvvays, “Easy On Your Own?”

from Blue Rev

[PIAS] Australia - 2022



Thundercat & Tame Impala, “No More Lies”

from No More Lies - Single

Brainfeeder - 2023



Reginald Chapman & Kenneka Cook, “I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good) [feat. DJ Harrison, Tennishu, R4ND4ZZO & Butcher Brown]”

from I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good) [feat. DJ Harrison, Tennishu, R4ND4ZZO & Butcher Brown] - Single

Fresh Selects - 2023



Orions Belte, “Night Sky”

from Night Sky - Single

Jansen Records - 2023



Say She She, “Norma”

from Live at KEXP - EP

Karma Chief - 2023



Arlo Parks, “Blades”

from Pegasus

Transgressive



Men I Trust, “Tailwhip (Album V)”

from Oncle Jazz

Independent - 2019



Dungen, “Peri Banu vid sjön (VERSION)”

from Häxan (Versions by Prins Thomas)

Smalltown Supersound - 2017



The Cure, “In Your House”

from Seventeen Seconds

Rhino/Elektra - 1980



Mika Nakashima, “蜘蛛の糸”

from MUSIC

Sony Music Labels Inc. - 2005



Akina Nakamori, “Kanashii Romance (2012 Remastered)”

from D404ME

WM Japan - 1985



Akina Nakamori, “Pierce (2012 Remastered)”

from D404ME

WM Japan - 1985



Yoko Oginome, “Lazy Dance”

from Raspberry No Kaze

Victor - 1986



Ryuichi Sakamoto, “Diabaram”

from Beauty

Virgin Records - 1990



Ryuichi Sakamoto, “Amore”

from Beauty

Virgin Catalog (V81) - 1989



MAMAMOO, “Wind flower”

from BLUE;S - EP

㈜RBW(RBW, Inc) - 2018