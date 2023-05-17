Credits: What is Bilderberg? A pliable leaders' Accelerationist summit: Focus is on NATO promoting the Ukraine war ... but this is part of an Accelerationist pattern, which is Henry Kissinger and the Bilderbergers' occult Nietzschean philosophy. Nietzsche was Adolf Hitler and the Nazis' favourite philosopher. Ukraine, Climate, Covid, Cost of Living, Housing, Migrant crises all being exacerbated since 2020 with fake 'solutions' spun to the public, designed to make things worse. Such as sending vast weapons to Ukraine, Covid jabs and interest rate hikes.



Accelerationism, Amphetamine Philosophy, and the Death Trip - Bilderberg as an Occult Factory of the Dark Enlightenment - 'our world, with its cars, finances, AI, and other industrial technologies, has a clear goal of its own: a future dominated by more upgraded versions of these technologies, with humans becoming extinct or irrelevant. You can come across this idea in Californian transhumanism / Extropianism too. It’s humans’ glorious destiny to be supplanted by AI machines. But transhumanists typically imagine super-intelligent spiritual machines, far smarter than humans. It’s a worship of intelligence. With Accelerationism, at least in Land’s case, I get the feeling it’s more a misanthropic hatred of the human condition and a desire to annihilate consciousness and replace it with the machine. It’s philosophy as modish death-wish. - Pot noodles and black magic - The CCRU was an unconventional academic research centre. The Guardian’s Andy Beckett interviewed philosopher Iain Hamilton Grant, a former undergrad in the CCRU, who recalls how Land’s office became a CCRU hub: he had good drugs ­skunk [cannabis]. Although it could be grim going in there, once he started living in his office. There would be a tower of Pot Noodles and underwear drying on the radiator, which he had washed in the staff loos. Rather like Tim Leary and Richard Alpert at Harvard, an undergrad personality cult grew up around Land. Another former student, Robin Mackay, recalls: Before I met Land, I already knew of him through the gossip of new undergraduates taken aback by what they had heard on the grapevine: Did Land really claim that he had come back from the dead? Did he really think he was an android sent from the future to terminate human security? In person he belied these outrageous claims (both of which he did indeed make in writing), being thoroughly polite and amiable and, above all, willing to engage in earnest conversation with anyone…He preferred to spend his time in the bar with undergraduates, always buying the drinks, smoking continually, and conversing animatedly (and where possible, vehemently) about any topic whatsoever. Land insists the CCRU became so tightly intertwined it became an ‘entity’…’irreducible to the agendas, or biographies, of its component sub-agencies … Utter submission to The Entity was key.” It didn’t go in for publishing much, and preferred live events, like the Virtual Futures conferences held at Warwick in the mid-1990s, where DJs played Jungle while Land writhed on the floor and screamed into a microphone. Land did occasionally write papers…on Jungle music. As a sidenote, it’s interesting to think of electronic dance music as a musical version of Accelerationism / Extropianism. The basic structure of EDM is the manic drum build-up and then the ecstatic drop. It’s the musical equivalent of Moore’s Law ­exponential technological growth followed by the release into some ecstatic Singularity.











Dave Barnby, RIP, dies aged 82. He worked with Tony on Bilderberg research and his book The Traitors of Arnhem, Martin Bormann and the Bilderberg group (2020) - Bilderberg founded by Nazis with an 'in-joke' about the horrifying British Army WWII Oosterbeek 'hexenkessel', or 'witches cauldron' betrayal in Holland. Retired US Army Captain T. Moffatt Burriss on his experience at Nijmegen Bridge during the Battle of Arnhem in WW2 where he threatened to kill Grenadier Guards Capt. Peter Carrington for leaving the British to die at Arnhem. Carrington was to become NATO Secretary General and Chairman of the Bilderberg meetings and the commemoration of the Arnhem battle now is more like a celebration of a Nazi victory. The Nijmegen bridgehead was established around 19:00hrs, 3 hours later, at 22:00hrs that evening the British were forced to surrender at the Arnhem bridge. So paratroopers of the 1st Airborne division at Arnhem bridge may have been relieved in the nick of time and war in Europe could have been over six months earlier, by Christmas 1944. We look at Cornelius Ryans book A Bridge Too Far as well as Joseph E. Levines film of the same name.