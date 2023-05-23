How Aussie audiences embraced TV’s first queers; Estonia’s government proposes marriage equality, Namibia’s highest court approves foreign-wed queer bi-national couples, married lesbian and gay Taiwan couples gain full adoption rights, China’s government shuts down the Beijing LGBT Center, Florida’s anti-LGBTQ campaign drags on, Nebraska and Texas Republicans batter trans youth, Missouri’s A.G. withdraws his absurd ban on all trans healthcare, and West Hollywood honors "This Way Out"! Those stories and more this week when you discover "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. "NewsWrap" reported this week by Sarah Montague & Michael LeBeau, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Men At Work; theme music from the early-1970's Australian TV show "Number 96".
