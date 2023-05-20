Summary: Chief Nkosi Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, speaks of the long solidarity between the people of South Africa and their Freedom movement, the ANC, and that of the Palestinians in their struggle to regain their human rights, dignity and land from the Zionist apartheid settler colony Israel. He recounts how the ANC's nonviolent campaign against apartheid was answered by the South African State with violence and repression which they then responded to with armed resistance and the call for an International campaign to Boycott, Divest and Sanction as the Palestinians are today. He speaks of the diversity and range of support that the ANC received from people and countries around the world, the Palestinians being significant in that they too were engaged in a freedom struggle against a racist western settler colonial government that was imposed on them by European Imperialist powers. He pays tribute to the Cuban people for the sacrifices they made that enabled the defeat of military forces supported by the United States, Great Britian, Israel and other colonial powers that sought the defeat of the ANC at the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale in Angola. That defeat lead to the negotiations that resulted in the end of Apartheid South Africa. He then points to the hypocrisy of people and governments who now fawn over his grandfather's memory as Freedom Fighter, President of South Africa, and Nobel Prize recipient but previously labeled him a terrorist, a label he would proudly ware in supporting a similar goal of freeing people from a murderous, white supremacist colonial State. He then addresses the audience on "what is to be done?" and what he learned from his grandfather.