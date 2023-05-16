The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Action/Event
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush
(1.) The Thoro Side - Teflon ft. M.O.P.
(2.) Mbeguel (Love) - Raashan Ahmad ft. Ngnima-Tie
(3.) You Out There - J-Live
(4.) Eyein' Win - Es & Das Da Beat Junkie
(5.) Blue and Orange Everything - Skyzoo
(6.) Drink Away The Pain (Situations) - Benny Reid and Havoc
(7.) Keep It Jazzy - Kid Abstract & Leo Low Pass ft. vsteeze
(8.) Straight Classic - Doctor Omega ft. Tragedy Khadafi
(9.) Die With A Buzz - Sam Be Yourself, Nathan Hui-Yi ft. Ronnie Alpha
(10.) Black Clouds - bloodmasta cut & RakyMcFly
(11.) Dilla Villa Vibe - Prev-L ft. Sergius
(12.) Pity Party - The Emsee
(13.) Ain't Changed - Fatlip & Blu ft. Slimkid3
(14.) Gunz from Italy - Realio Sparkzwell & Tone Spliff
(15.) Life In 3D - John Robinson & Figub Brazlevic
(16.) Jazz Boutique - Shuko
(17.) By Myself - 1773 & Terse
(18.) 3 vs. 3 - Rah Scrilla & Profound79 ft. Fan Ran and Illa Styles
(19.) Commandifesto - Pseudo Intellectuals ft. Nelson Rivera
(20.) Stop This - Fortunato & Sean One
(21.) Music Box - Harrison
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario

Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario

Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only.

00:58:35 1 May 16, 2023
Gammatorium
