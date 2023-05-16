(1.) The Thoro Side - Teflon ft. M.O.P. (2.) Mbeguel (Love) - Raashan Ahmad ft. Ngnima-Tie (3.) You Out There - J-Live (4.) Eyein' Win - Es & Das Da Beat Junkie (5.) Blue and Orange Everything - Skyzoo (6.) Drink Away The Pain (Situations) - Benny Reid and Havoc (7.) Keep It Jazzy - Kid Abstract & Leo Low Pass ft. vsteeze (8.) Straight Classic - Doctor Omega ft. Tragedy Khadafi (9.) Die With A Buzz - Sam Be Yourself, Nathan Hui-Yi ft. Ronnie Alpha (10.) Black Clouds - bloodmasta cut & RakyMcFly (11.) Dilla Villa Vibe - Prev-L ft. Sergius (12.) Pity Party - The Emsee (13.) Ain't Changed - Fatlip & Blu ft. Slimkid3 (14.) Gunz from Italy - Realio Sparkzwell & Tone Spliff (15.) Life In 3D - John Robinson & Figub Brazlevic (16.) Jazz Boutique - Shuko (17.) By Myself - 1773 & Terse (18.) 3 vs. 3 - Rah Scrilla & Profound79 ft. Fan Ran and Illa Styles (19.) Commandifesto - Pseudo Intellectuals ft. Nelson Rivera (20.) Stop This - Fortunato & Sean One (21.) Music Box - Harrison
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.