Summary: (1.) The Thoro Side - Teflon ft. M.O.P.

(2.) Mbeguel (Love) - Raashan Ahmad ft. Ngnima-Tie

(3.) You Out There - J-Live

(4.) Eyein' Win - Es & Das Da Beat Junkie

(5.) Blue and Orange Everything - Skyzoo

(6.) Drink Away The Pain (Situations) - Benny Reid and Havoc

(7.) Keep It Jazzy - Kid Abstract & Leo Low Pass ft. vsteeze

(8.) Straight Classic - Doctor Omega ft. Tragedy Khadafi

(9.) Die With A Buzz - Sam Be Yourself, Nathan Hui-Yi ft. Ronnie Alpha

(10.) Black Clouds - bloodmasta cut & RakyMcFly

(11.) Dilla Villa Vibe - Prev-L ft. Sergius

(12.) Pity Party - The Emsee

(13.) Ain't Changed - Fatlip & Blu ft. Slimkid3

(14.) Gunz from Italy - Realio Sparkzwell & Tone Spliff

(15.) Life In 3D - John Robinson & Figub Brazlevic

(16.) Jazz Boutique - Shuko

(17.) By Myself - 1773 & Terse

(18.) 3 vs. 3 - Rah Scrilla & Profound79 ft. Fan Ran and Illa Styles

(19.) Commandifesto - Pseudo Intellectuals ft. Nelson Rivera

(20.) Stop This - Fortunato & Sean One

(21.) Music Box - Harrison