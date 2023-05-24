The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Sunsara Taylor and Rafael Kadaris, “Woke” Lunacy v. Real Revolution; Title 42, We Have an Imperialism Problem. And from the Vault: Douglas Blackmon, Slavery by Another Name; “Who is Dayani Cristal?”
Weekly Program
Douglas Blackmon (Author, Slavery by Another Name); Marc Silver (Filmmaker); Robin Reineke (Calibri Center for Human Rights); Rafael Kadaris, Atlas Winfrey (RNL Show)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
From the vault: Filmmaker Marc Silver, and Robin Reineke, one of the participants in the documentary “Who is Dayani Cristal?” Douglas Blackmon, author of Slavery By Another Name, The Re-Enslavement of Black Americans from the Civil War to World War II. Plus, Rafael Kadaris and Sunsara Taylor talk about the “Woke” Lunacy vs. Real Revolution tour, and play part of a program at UC San Diego. The End of Title 42, We Don't Have an Immigrant Problem, We Have an Imperialism Problem, with Atlas Winfrey
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Gary Baca, Engineer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed.

00:58:00 1 May 24, 2023
