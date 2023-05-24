Sunsara Taylor and Rafael Kadaris, “Woke” Lunacy v. Real Revolution; Title 42, We Have an Imperialism Problem. And from the Vault: Douglas Blackmon, Slavery by Another Name; “Who is Dayani Cristal?”

Subtitle: Sunsara Taylor and Rafael Kadaris, “Woke” Lunacy v. Real Revolution; Title 42, We Have an Imperialism Problem. And from the Vault: Douglas Blackmon, Slavery by Another Name; “Who is Dayani Cristal?”

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Douglas Blackmon (Author, Slavery by Another Name); Marc Silver (Filmmaker); Robin Reineke (Calibri Center for Human Rights); Rafael Kadaris, Atlas Winfrey (RNL Show)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Summary: From the vault: Filmmaker Marc Silver, and Robin Reineke, one of the participants in the documentary “Who is Dayani Cristal?” Douglas Blackmon, author of Slavery By Another Name, The Re-Enslavement of Black Americans from the Civil War to World War II. Plus, Rafael Kadaris and Sunsara Taylor talk about the “Woke” Lunacy vs. Real Revolution tour, and play part of a program at UC San Diego. The End of Title 42, We Don't Have an Immigrant Problem, We Have an Imperialism Problem, with Atlas Winfrey

Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer

Gary Baca, Engineer

Notes: Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



