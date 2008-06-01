What are the impacts of Israeli apartheid and occupation on Palestinian public health?

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host John Roberts, Yara Asi, Sarah Anne Minkin

Summary: Yara Asi speaks with the Foundation for Middle East Peace's Sarah Anne Minkin about how to understand Palestinians' access, if any, to public health resources. As Minkin details, Israeli policy is essentially to cruelly reduce or eliminate any such access just as much as possible.



The so-called Palestinian Authority is no help, by design.



Thus, when a Palestinian or his/her child needs a doctor's or hospital's attention immediately, he/she is put through a sadistic wild goose chase from checkpoint to checkpoint to checkpoint. Some make it, some don't.



What are possibilities and priorities, if any, for change? Essentially, none. That's what Israel calls public health -- for Palestinians.

