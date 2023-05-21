Alice Rothchild talks with Phil Weiss about her new young adult novel, Finding Melody Sullivan

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host John Roberts, participants Phil Weiss and Alice Rothchild

Summary: Alice Rothchild is doctor, writer, filmmaker and activist who has spent decades in key social justice movements. She is the author of three books, Broken Promises, Broken Dreams: Stories of Jewish and Palestinian Trauma and Resilience was released in 2007, On the Brink: Israel and Palestine on the Eve of the 2014 Gaza Invasion, came in 2014, and Condition Critical: Life and Death in Israel/Palestine, was published in 2017. This year Cune Press will publish her first young adult novel, Finding Melody Sullivan. It is the story of a half-Jewish, half-Catholic, 16-year-old girl told against the backdrop of the Israeli occupation of Palestine. Phil Weiss spoke with Alice recently about the book and her experiences writing it.

