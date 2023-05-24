The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Caldwell Cigars Takeover
Weekly Program
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
SMOKES Episode – A takeover style episode with Caldwell Cigars. They were one of early all Dominican Republic brands even though they now source from others places as well. We cover the product line that you can find most anywhere. Mike got lost, then found, and in the end was really lost all along.
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
It’s good to be the king
@caldwellcigars #dominicanrepublic #cigars
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Nathan, Good ol Boy Barger, Good ol Boy Justin, and Good ol Boy Mike
SMOKES Episode – A takeover style episode with Caldwell Cigars. They were one of early all Dominican Republic brands even though they now source from others places as well. We cover the product line that you can find most anywhere. Mike got lost, then found, and in the end was really lost all along. We smoke and rate the following cigars from 1-3:
Eastern Standard SMOKES - 2
Long Live the King SMOKES - 3
Long Live the Queen SMOKES - 3
Girls Guns Gold SMOKES – 2
Long Live the King Mad MOFO SMOKES -3
info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
@sipssudssmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes™ is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, PRX, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

Episode 517 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:29 1 May 24, 2023
Nashville,TN
  View Script
    
 00:52:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
