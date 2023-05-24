SMOKES Episode – A takeover style episode with Caldwell Cigars. They were one of early all Dominican Republic brands even though they now source from others places as well. We cover the product line that you can find most anywhere. Mike got lost, then found, and in the end was really lost all along.
Credits: TITLE: Maxwell Swing PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Flapperjack PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Back Roads PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions Advertising sales: Contact us directly Content hosting services: Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
We smoke and rate the following cigars from 1-3: Eastern Standard SMOKES - 2 Long Live the King SMOKES - 3 Long Live the Queen SMOKES - 3 Girls Guns Gold SMOKES – 2 Long Live the King Mad MOFO SMOKES -3 info@sipssudsandsmokes.com @sipssudssmokes