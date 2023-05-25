Sonic Café, Digging in the Dirt that’s Peter Gabriel from 1992, so how you doin? I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 340. Today’s Internet, Al Gore claims to have invented it via legislation crafted in the early nineties. Whether true or not, today the net is a force changing our world in ways Al could never have imagined, because we now have the power of instant information, available anytime, which has led to the phenomenon known as going down the proverbial internet rabbit hole. This time the Sonic Café boldly dives deep down the rabbit hole with comedians Rick D’Elia, Ellen DeGeneres, Emmy Blotnick and Andy Hendrickson. Their rabbit hole stories our wrapped in a music mix googled from that last 56 years. Listen for Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver, a 1995 Primus track with one of the best music videos ever. Check it out if you can. Also Ambrosia, Neil Finn, The Gang of Four, The Clash and more, including You Really Got Me, a 1964 Kinks classic, rated number 80 on the Rolling Stone list of the 500 greatest rock songs of all time, all that and more as we all go down the rabbit hole together, from that little radio café way out here in the magnificent Pacific Northwest. Here’s Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver, and we’re the Sonic café.
Song 1: Digging In The Dirt Artist: Peter Gabriel LP: Us Yr: 1992 Song 2: Wynona's Big Brown Beaver Artist: Primus LP: Tales From The Punchbowl Yr: 1995 Song 3: Angola Artist: Ambrosia LP: Life Beyond LA Yr: 1978 Song 4: The YouTube Rabbit Hole Will Blow Your Mind Artist: Rick D'Elia LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr. 2022 Song 5: Hole In The Ice Artist: Neil Finn LP: One All Yr: 2002 Song 6: Down a Google Rabbit Hole Artist: Ellen DeGeneres LP: Ellen Yr: 2019 Song 7: A Hole In The Wallet Artist: Gang Of Four LP: Solid Gold Year: 1990 Song 8: American Reckoning Artist: Bon Jovi LP: 2020 Yr: 2020 Song 9: You Really Got Me Artist: The Kinks LP: The Essential Kinks [Disc 1] Yr: 1964 Song 10: The Magnificent Seven Artist: The Clash LP: Sandinista! (Disc 1) Yr: 1980 Song 11: Google Rabbit Hole Artist: Emmy Blotnick LP: Comedy Central Yr: 2018 Song 12: Hole In My LIfe Artist: The Police LP: Outlandos d'Amour Yr: 1978 Song 13: Internet Rabbit Hole Artist: Andy Hendrickson LP: Yr: 2019 Song 14: Hole In The Middle Artist: Flash And The Pan LP: Flash And The Pan Yr: 1978 Song 15: Dog's Heart Artist: Franco Bixio LP: A Pugni Nudi Yr: 1974
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)