Brand new spins from: our Album Cover Of The Week, Amatssou by Tinariwen, Novalima remixed by Captain Planet, Mexico City's Pahua, Amazonia Psych by Bike and Our Man Flint from Shorty's Swingin' Coconuts!
Calcopyrite Communications
Novalima - El Tiempo (Captain Planet Remix) Pahua - Palente Sultans Of String w/ Northern Cree - Nimihito CANCON Idle Moon - Time Keeps Moving INST CANCON Tinariwen - Araghiyne Shorty's Swingin' Coconuts - Our Man Flint INST Bahama Soul Club - The Rooster Calls Tickbaby w/ Eugene Hutz - Chor Bazaar Underground System - Go Elisapie - Arnaq CANCON Bike - Alem Ambiente Calexico - Constellation Al-Qasar - Awal Chancha Via Circuito - Dandeleon INST