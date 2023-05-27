The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
Brand new spins from: our Album Cover Of The Week, Amatssou by Tinariwen, Novalima remixed by Captain Planet, Mexico City's Pahua, Amazonia Psych by Bike and Our Man Flint from Shorty's Swingin' Coconuts!
Calcopyrite Communications
Novalima - El Tiempo (Captain Planet Remix)
Pahua - Palente
Sultans Of String w/ Northern Cree - Nimihito CANCON
Idle Moon - Time Keeps Moving INST CANCON
Tinariwen - Araghiyne
Shorty's Swingin' Coconuts - Our Man Flint INST
Bahama Soul Club - The Rooster Calls
Tickbaby w/ Eugene Hutz - Chor Bazaar
Underground System - Go
Elisapie - Arnaq CANCON
Bike - Alem Ambiente
Calexico - Constellation
Al-Qasar - Awal
Chancha Via Circuito - Dandeleon INST

59:20
https://www.mixcloud.com/Calcopyrite/world-beat-canada-radio-may-27-2023/

https://Calc0pyr1te.podbean.com/e/world-beat-canada-radio-may-27-2023/

World Beat Canada Radio May 27 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:20 1 May 23, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
 00:59:20  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 