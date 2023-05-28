Notes: Expect more than boring pub fare. This hour offers tastes of French Celtic, Cajun Celtic, Afro Celtic along with songs of Speakeasys and drinking to wash it down with. Epicurean Celtic for 20 years!



The Electrics - Satellite

Doolin' - L'amour Sorcier

Enter The Haggis - Swallowed By A Whale CANCON

The Paperboys - Feeling You CANCON

Barleyjuice - The Old Speakeasy

Afro Celt Sound System - Seed

Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones - The Flying Fingers Set INST

Tau & The Drones Of Praise - It Is Right To Give Drones And Praise

Daimh - Banjo's Favourite INST

Pat Chessell - Girl From Boston CANCON

Flogging Molly - These Times Have Got Me Drinkin'

Feufollet - A Saint-Martin



58:02



https://www.mixcloud.com/Calcopyrite/celt-in-a-twist-may-28-2023/



https://celtinatwist.podbean.com/e/celt-in-a-twist-may-28-2023/