Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Expect more than boring pub fare. This hour offers tastes of French Celtic, Cajun Celtic, Afro Celtic along with songs of Speakeasys and drinking to wash it down with. Epicurean Celtic for 20 years!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Electrics - Satellite
Doolin' - L'amour Sorcier
Enter The Haggis - Swallowed By A Whale CANCON
The Paperboys - Feeling You CANCON
Barleyjuice - The Old Speakeasy
Afro Celt Sound System - Seed
Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones - The Flying Fingers Set INST
Tau & The Drones Of Praise - It Is Right To Give Drones And Praise
Daimh - Banjo's Favourite INST
Pat Chessell - Girl From Boston CANCON
Flogging Molly - These Times Have Got Me Drinkin'
Feufollet - A Saint-Martin

58:02

https://www.mixcloud.com/Calcopyrite/celt-in-a-twist-may-28-2023/

https://celtinatwist.podbean.com/e/celt-in-a-twist-may-28-2023/

Celt In A Twist May 28 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:58:02 1 May 23, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:02  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 