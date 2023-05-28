Expect more than boring pub fare. This hour offers tastes of French Celtic, Cajun Celtic, Afro Celtic along with songs of Speakeasys and drinking to wash it down with. Epicurean Celtic for 20 years!
Calcopyrite Communications
Expect more than boring pub fare. This hour offers tastes of French Celtic, Cajun Celtic, Afro Celtic along with songs of Speakeasys and drinking to wash it down with. Epicurean Celtic for 20 years!
The Electrics - Satellite Doolin' - L'amour Sorcier Enter The Haggis - Swallowed By A Whale CANCON The Paperboys - Feeling You CANCON Barleyjuice - The Old Speakeasy Afro Celt Sound System - Seed Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones - The Flying Fingers Set INST Tau & The Drones Of Praise - It Is Right To Give Drones And Praise Daimh - Banjo's Favourite INST Pat Chessell - Girl From Boston CANCON Flogging Molly - These Times Have Got Me Drinkin' Feufollet - A Saint-Martin