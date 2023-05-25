The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 393
Michael Welch, Radhika Desai, Dimitri Lascaris, Ivan Katchanovski
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
On this week’s Global Research News Hour, like the rest of Global Research, we are endeavoring to see the conflict through the eyes of Russians and others not drowning in a sea of media propaganda about finding a way to peace, rather than "fight Russia to the last Ukrainian."

Appearing on the show is Canadian political scientist Ivan Katchanovski who studied much of the data around the Maidan Massacre in February of 2014, and reveals the role of fascist elements of the Maidan and their higher level contacts abroad in a coup d’etat! He then talks about the implications at the heart of the war and the prospects that the conflict can possibly reach a peaceful conclusion. This is followed by two other “Canadian ambassadors to Russia” - Dimitri Lascaris and Professor Radhika Desai - about their own journeys recently to "Putin-land," and what they learned most prominently about what the people on the ground, in official fora and in the streets had to tell them.
Interviews by Michael Welch

00:59:01 1 May 25, 2023
