This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, and NHK Japan.

From GERMANY- German authorities made a high profile raid on climate activists across the country. They are alleged to be members of Last Generation, a group involved in many instances of blocking traffic by gluing themselves to streets and airport runways. They are demanding that the climate crisis be taken seriously by the government. They are being charged with forming a criminal organization. While their ideals are widely supported in Germany, their tactics like traffic jams are increasingly unpopular.



From FRANCE- First a series of press reviews on French military spending, the conflict between Presidents Lula da Silva and Zelensky, and a cold war between the US and China on undersea internet cables. As the French government launches a national consultation on its climate change roadmap, predictions of a 4 degree celsius temperature increase by 2100 is being talked about, way beyond the 1.5 degrees goal from the Paris climate talks. Also why is Europe already heating up more than other regions of the world. There was a controversial attack on the Russian city Belgorod claimed by insurgent groups of Russian volunteers in Ukraine- the Ukraine and US governments deny involvement in the attack, but security experts think otherwise.



From JAPAN- The G7 summit in Hiroshima concluded with the Japanese Prime Minister hailing it as a success- unified support for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia- the Russian Foreign Minister called the visit by Zelensky a propaganda show. Officials in Hiroshima called for an end to nuclear weapons. South Korean experts examined the facilities to dump diluted nuclear waste from the devastated Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean this summer. Meanwhile the Japanese Nuclear Regulator wants to see a plan for dealing with recently discovered damage inside the Fukushima reactors.



