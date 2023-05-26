The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Latin Waves
Unpacking Ukraine Crisis and how it relates to Latin America
Weekly Program
Arnold August
 latinwaves@gmail.com
Host Sylvia Richardson speaks to Author and Journalist Arnold August about the Ukraine crisis, how it will impact Latin America particularly Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

How we should reject all conflict around the world that involves imperialism either from Russia or the US/NATO, how we need to put traditional party differences aside and build a better world. We need to put aside our Empire Building MSM and work together to create something sustainable.

These are challenging times for everyone, more than ever we need to support independent media, consider supporting this show at in anyway you can at

https://latinwavesmedia.com/wordpress/
Unpacking Ukraine Crisis and how it relates to Latin America
00:29:00 1 May 26, 2023
Vancouver Studios www.latinwavesmedia.com
