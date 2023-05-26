Summary: Host Sylvia Richardson speaks to Author and Journalist Arnold August about the Ukraine crisis, how it will impact Latin America particularly Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.



How we should reject all conflict around the world that involves imperialism either from Russia or the US/NATO, how we need to put traditional party differences aside and build a better world. We need to put aside our Empire Building MSM and work together to create something sustainable.



