Program Information
Taylor Report
5
Norman Otis Richmond
Norman Otis Richmond, who was a leading voice in Canada calling for a cultural boycott of apartheid South Africa, has high-praise for Belafonte who called on prominent black actors, musicians, singers to reject rich offers from South African promoters and stand in solidarity with the ANC and Nelson Mandela. Belafonte provided funding and strategic counsel the the cause of Martin Luther King, including help to the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and the Freedom Riders who challenged and eventually defeated the Jim Crow South.

01:01:04 1 May 22, 2023
Toronto, Ontario
