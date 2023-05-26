26.5.23. The Mix Sessions Hour 2

Subtitle: Underground Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and Deep House.

The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's.

seansavage.ca

All Socials: @themixsessions



The Mix Sessions is a weekly global gathering of music fans bringing you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House.



MIX:REMIX

13. All I Want - Kieran Apter

14. All I Want (Manuel Tur Edition 1) - Kieran Apter



ONE TO WATCH

15. Play House - WillowMan



MINI MIX

16. Benevolence - Freddy Be

17. Solstice (Kenny Glasgow Remix) - Sean Miller

18. Gordon Baker Rd. - Sean Savage

19. Time (Wahoo Vocal Mix) - Nick Holder

20. Light Of Day - Fred Everything 2

21. Bad Mon Sound (Dub) - Demiur



CLASSIC CUT

22. Far Away (Chicago Instrumental) - Robert Owens



23. 100 Days (Laibert Remix) - WILDE

24. Born To Be My Unicorn - Blunderspublik





