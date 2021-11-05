The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
John Barleycorn Must Die*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
This week’s archive radio show features Afghanistan, gentrification, noteworthy penises, blind congress people, and for the feature we describe why John Barleycorn must die.

Metaphorical literalism, only in the Thunderbolt…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*This program originally aired on November 5th, 2021

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:31

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:17

This is What a Cluster F#%K Looks Like
Music: Lee Michaels — DEVO — Coldcut — Spooky Tooth — Mike Oldfield — Add N To (X)
02:17—27:08

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
27:08—27:32

This is What Gentrification Looks Like
Music: Britney Spears
27:32—31:23

Yet More Noteworthy Penises!
Music: Mango Delight
31:23—35:53

420 to 1
Music: Liverpaw
35:53—37:08

John Barleycorn Must Die
Music: Traffic
37:08—44:08

———————————————————

Music Intro
44:08—44:26

Suzy
by Uncle Bonsai
44:24—46:54

Cheerleaders on Drugs
by Uncle Bonsai
46:53—49:51

Boys Want Sex in the Morning
by Uncle Bonsai
49:51—53:28

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
53:16—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:16

I Want a Man
by Uncle Bonsai
0:14—2:14

Billboard Love
by Uncle Bonsai
2:13—5:13

Credits
5:13—6:00

TBR 230529 - John Barleycorn Must Die* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 May 25, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
TBR 230529 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 May 25, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 