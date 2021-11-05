|
Program Information
|The Thunderbolt
|John Barleycorn Must Die*
|Weekly Program
|Dana
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
| This week’s archive radio show features Afghanistan, gentrification, noteworthy penises, blind congress people, and for the feature we describe why John Barleycorn must die.
Metaphorical literalism, only in the Thunderbolt…
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*This program originally aired on November 5th, 2021
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:31
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:17
This is What a Cluster F#%K Looks Like
Music: Lee Michaels — DEVO — Coldcut — Spooky Tooth — Mike Oldfield — Add N To (X)
02:17—27:08
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID
27:08—27:32
This is What Gentrification Looks Like
Music: Britney Spears
27:32—31:23
Yet More Noteworthy Penises!
Music: Mango Delight
31:23—35:53
420 to 1
Music: Liverpaw
35:53—37:08
John Barleycorn Must Die
Music: Traffic
37:08—44:08
———————————————————
Music Intro
44:08—44:26
Suzy
by Uncle Bonsai
44:24—46:54
Cheerleaders on Drugs
by Uncle Bonsai
46:53—49:51
Boys Want Sex in the Morning
by Uncle Bonsai
49:51—53:28
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
53:16—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:
Intro
0:00—0:16
I Want a Man
by Uncle Bonsai
0:14—2:14
Billboard Love
by Uncle Bonsai
2:13—5:13
Credits
5:13—6:00
