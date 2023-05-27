Summary: The Gospel Gold Radio Hour is a weekly all Gospel music program with your Host - Danny Hensley. This installment features new music by - The Shirah Brothers - One. Additionally select tunes from Sweetwater Revival - A Day of Reckoning. You can hear this program four times each week on www.sbbradio.org and 91.7 FM Community Radio. Wednesdays at 2 AM, Fridays at 12 AM, Saturday mornings at 8 AM and and Sundays at 11 PM - all times Eastern. Join us at 91.7 FM Community Radio and streaming at live365 and www.sbbradio.org