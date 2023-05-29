The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
more need-to-know science from reality
Weekly Program
Andrew Dessler, Ben Livneh
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
New from from Dolly Parton "World on Fire" -an anthem for our times. Texas atmospheric scientist Andrew Dessler: what is happening with the worlds biggest greenhouse gas - and no, its not carbon dioxide. Plus, why are half the worlds lakes drying up? Dr. Ben Livneh explains a developing disaster affecting one quarter of the worlds people.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.

Short clip from Good Morning America in 1982, with Tobacco Institute spokesperson Bill Dwyer.

Song "World on Fire" by Dolly Parton, dollyparton.com and available with lyrics on YouTube.
In the affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 31:35 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 230531 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 May 29, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
Ecoshock 230531 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 May 29, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 6 Download File...
Ecoshock 230531 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 May 29, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 