Program Information
Global A Go-Go
11
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
New Ethio-jazz from the Netherlands by Entoto Band; guembri three ways; Remi Kabaka's Son of Africa, the best Afro-funk album you've never heard; new cumbia from Pahua and Son Rompe Pera; the speedy salsa of Cali Colombia; throat singers do rock 'n' roll
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Entoto Band | Netherlands-Ethiopia | Yekermo Sew | Entoto Band | Guitar Globetrotter | 2023
Dawit Yifru | Ethiopia | Lebe Leb Yelewem | Dawit Yifru | Muzikawi | 2023-1975

Bab L'Bluz | Morocco-France | Ila Mata | Nayda! | Real World | 2020
Maalem Mahmoud Gania | Morocco | Shaba Kouria | Colours Of The Night | Hive Mind | 2023-2013
Bokanté | USA-Guadeloupe-Canada-Sweden-Japan-Ghana | Adjoni | Adjoni - Single | Real World | 2023

Rob | Ghana | Make It Fast, Make It Slow | Make It Fast, Make It Slow | Essiebons | 1978
Remi Kabaka | Nigeria-England UK | Future Of A 1000 Years | Son Of Africa | BBE | 2023-1976
Geraldo Pino & The Heartbeats | Sierra Leone | Blackman Was Born To Be Free | Afro Soco Soul Live | His Master's Voice | 1972

Pahua | México | Pa'lante (feat Acid Coco) | Pa'lante - Single | Nacional | 2023
Los Gavilánes De La Costa | Colombia | Los Gavilánes | Dame Café | Discos Fuentes | 1966
Son Rompe Pera | México | Chata | Chimborazo | AYA | 2023
Conjunto Típico Vallenato | Colombia | Cumbia Sampuesana | Cumbia Sampuesana - Single | Discos Fuentes | 1953
El Hijo De La Cumbia | Argentina-Sweden-México-Uruguay | Ritmo Realidad (feat Celso Piña and Alika y Nueva Alianza) | Genero Genero | Nacional | 2018
Son Rompe Pera | México | F.O.O.S | Chimborazo | AYA | 2023

Cesar Pedroso Y Los Que Son Son | Cuba | Disco Azucar | Pupy El Buenagente | Pimienta | 2005
Jacobo Vélez y La Mambanegra | Colombia | Punta Talón | Radio Mamba Internacionale AM EP | Tambora | 2023
King Bongó | Colombia | La Comay | Academia Del Baile | Tropisounds | 2006

Albert Kuvezin & Yat-Kha | Tuva Republic Russia | In A Gadda Da Vida | Re-Covers | World Village | 2006
Shono | Buryatia Republic Russia | Kolkhozoy Traktor | Kolkhozoy Traktor | CPL Music | 2023
Hanggai | China | Xiger Xiger | He Who Travels Far | World Connection | 2010
Khöömei Beat | Tuva Republic Russia | Kochegar | Changys Baglaash | ARC | 2021

01:59:56 1 May 28, 2023
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
