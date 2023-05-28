|
Tina Turner, “I Can't Stand the Rain”
from Private Dancer (2015 Remaster)
Parlophone UK - 2015
Bjork, “Hyperballad (LFO's 3am Mix)”
from I Miss You (Vol.2) - EP
One Little Independent Records - 1997
En Attendant Ana, “The Violence Inside”
from Lost and Found
Buddy Records - 2018
En Attendant Ana, “Wonder”
from Principia
Trouble In Mind Records - 2023
Outer World, “Flower Gunpowder”
from Chapter 2
Little Black Cloud - 2021
Nicole Yun, “And After All”
from Paper Suit
Kanine Records - 2019
The Cure, “A Night Like This (Live)”
from Show (Live At the Palace, Auburn Hills, Michigan)
Polydor Records - 1993
Priya Ragu, “Good Love 2.0 (Little Dragon Remix)”
from Good Love 2.0 (Little Dragon Remix) - Single
Warner Records - 2020
Little Dragon, “Gold”
from Gold (Edit) - Single
Ninja Tune - 2023
Janelle Monáe, “Lipstick Lover”
from The Age of Pleasure
jm - 2023
Blonde Redhead, “I Don't Want U”
from Masculin Féminin
Numero Group - 2016
Blonde Redhead, “Big Song”
from Masculin Féminin
Numero Group - 2016
Blonde Redhead, “Jet Star”
from Masculin Féminin
Numero Group - 2016
Swervedriver, “Afterglow”
from Rave Down
Creation Records - 1990
Janes Addiction, “Obvious (listed as "Digging Something Up") - Live in La Verne CA - Sep 3 1987”
from "That Ain't Country" Bootleg LP - Live in La Verne CA - Sep 3 1987
Toast Records
Bad Brains, “Soul Craft”
from Quickness
Bad Brains Records - 2017
Faith No More, “Just a Man”
from King for a Day, Fool for a Lifetime
WM UK - 1995
The Fall, “Paintwork”
from This Nation's Saving Grace
Beggars Banquet - 1985
Beefeater, “Out of the Woods”
from Plays for Lovers & House Burning Down
Dischord - 1992
Subhumans, “Us Fish Must Swim Together”
from From the Cradle to the Grave
Bluurg Records - 1984
Subhumans, “Rain”
from From the Cradle to the Grave
Bluurg Records - 1984
Subhumans, “Untitled Track”
from From The Cradle To the grave
Bluurg Records
The English Beat, “Mirror In the Bathroom (Dub)”
from WOMAD compilation
Womad
Peter Gabriel, “Across the River”
from WOMAD compilation
Real World
The Clash, “Corner Soul”
from Sandinista!
Sony Music UK - 2013
Scratch Acid, “Skin Drips”
from Berserker - EP
Touch and Go Records - 1987
Minor Threat, “Look Back and Laugh”
from Out of Step
Dischord - 1984
Sex Pistols, “Sub-Mission”
from Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols
Rhino/Warner Bros. - 1977