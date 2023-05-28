The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor


Tina Turner, “I Can't Stand the Rain”
from Private Dancer (2015 Remaster)
Parlophone UK - 2015

Bjork, “Hyperballad (LFO's 3am Mix)”
from I Miss You (Vol.2) - EP
One Little Independent Records - 1997

En Attendant Ana, “The Violence Inside”
from Lost and Found
Buddy Records - 2018

En Attendant Ana, “Wonder”
from Principia
Trouble In Mind Records - 2023

Outer World, “Flower Gunpowder”
from Chapter 2
Little Black Cloud - 2021

Nicole Yun, “And After All”
from Paper Suit
Kanine Records - 2019

The Cure, “A Night Like This (Live)”
from Show (Live At the Palace, Auburn Hills, Michigan)
Polydor Records - 1993

Priya Ragu, “Good Love 2.0 (Little Dragon Remix)”
from Good Love 2.0 (Little Dragon Remix) - Single
Warner Records - 2020

Little Dragon, “Gold”
from Gold (Edit) - Single
Ninja Tune - 2023

Janelle Monáe, “Lipstick Lover”
from The Age of Pleasure
jm - 2023

Blonde Redhead, “I Don't Want U”
from Masculin Féminin
Numero Group - 2016

Blonde Redhead, “Big Song”
from Masculin Féminin
Numero Group - 2016

Blonde Redhead, “Jet Star”
from Masculin Féminin
Numero Group - 2016

Swervedriver, “Afterglow”
from Rave Down
Creation Records - 1990

Janes Addiction, “Obvious (listed as "Digging Something Up") - Live in La Verne CA - Sep 3 1987”
from "That Ain't Country" Bootleg LP - Live in La Verne CA - Sep 3 1987
Toast Records

Bad Brains, “Soul Craft”
from Quickness
Bad Brains Records - 2017

Faith No More, “Just a Man”
from King for a Day, Fool for a Lifetime
WM UK - 1995

The Fall, “Paintwork”
from This Nation's Saving Grace
Beggars Banquet - 1985

Beefeater, “Out of the Woods”
from Plays for Lovers & House Burning Down
Dischord - 1992

Subhumans, “Us Fish Must Swim Together”
from From the Cradle to the Grave
Bluurg Records - 1984

Subhumans, “Rain”
from From the Cradle to the Grave
Bluurg Records - 1984

Subhumans, “Untitled Track”
from From The Cradle To the grave
Bluurg Records

The English Beat, “Mirror In the Bathroom (Dub)”
from WOMAD compilation
Womad

Peter Gabriel, “Across the River”
from WOMAD compilation
Real World

The Clash, “Corner Soul”
from Sandinista!
Sony Music UK - 2013

Scratch Acid, “Skin Drips”
from Berserker - EP
Touch and Go Records - 1987

Minor Threat, “Look Back and Laugh”
from Out of Step
Dischord - 1984

Sex Pistols, “Sub-Mission”
from Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols
Rhino/Warner Bros. - 1977

Download Program Podcast
01:59:43 1 May 28, 2023
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:59:43  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 