Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Les Bantous de la Capitale

SISI

LES BANTOUS DE LA CAPITALE

Fiesta - 1976



3) Pamelo Mounk’a *

SELIMANDJA

SELIMANDJA

Safari Ambiance - 1980



4) Saint Pétro

MASUWA

UN GRAND HOMMAGE À PAMELO MOUNK’A 24 ANS APRÈS SA DISPARITION

Anytha Ngapy Productions – 2021



5) Kongo Retro Band

SAMEDI SOIR

ESCALÉ À BRAZZA

Universal Music Records - 1980s



6) Orchestre Somo Somo

OMELINAYE NBE

single

African 1975 / LAA Records 2022



7) Michel Boyibanda & Orchestre T.P. O.K Jazz

OK JAZZ NGANGATE

LE RETRO DE MICHEL BOYIBANDA

Pathe Marconi - 1978



8) Michel Boyibanda

MAYA LELE

EBUKA SYSTEM’S *

Editions Vévé International - 1980s



9) Empire Bakuba Champion d’Afrique

CHARLENE *

FLASH!

Solfege Universel Production – 2004



10) Viva la Musica

VERON BOMPELE

DANS L’

Sonodisc - 1998



11) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison

KIMPIATU (live)

LIVE IN JAPAN

Production Grand Samurai – 1993



12) Bell Anto

DIVERGENCE

DIVERGENCE

Montaguy Production - 2006



13) Jimilito Melacampe

YO BONGO

ESSUYEZ VOS LARMES

Pactole Productions – 2022



14) Général Defao

PAPÁ KOLELA

COPINAGE (with Artiste Inconnu)

Abacous – 2003



15) Serge Muloso

CHIEN MECHANT

PAUT PAS PLEURER

Rigo Makengo Production – 2007



16) Docteur Nico & African Fiesta

MAMU WA MPOY

THE ROUGH GUIDE TO CONGO GOLD

World Music Network - 2008