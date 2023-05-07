The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: May 7, 2023
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond, VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Les Bantous de la Capitale
SISI
LES BANTOUS DE LA CAPITALE
Fiesta - 1976
3) Pamelo Mounk’a *
SELIMANDJA
SELIMANDJA
Safari Ambiance - 1980
4) Saint Pétro
MASUWA
UN GRAND HOMMAGE À PAMELO MOUNK’A 24 ANS APRÈS SA DISPARITION
Anytha Ngapy Productions – 2021
5) Kongo Retro Band
SAMEDI SOIR
ESCALÉ À BRAZZA
Universal Music Records - 1980s
6) Orchestre Somo Somo
OMELINAYE NBE
single
African 1975 / LAA Records 2022
7) Michel Boyibanda & Orchestre T.P. O.K Jazz
OK JAZZ NGANGATE
LE RETRO DE MICHEL BOYIBANDA
Pathe Marconi - 1978
8) Michel Boyibanda
MAYA LELE
EBUKA SYSTEM’S *
Editions Vévé International - 1980s
9) Empire Bakuba Champion d’Afrique
CHARLENE *
FLASH!
Solfege Universel Production – 2004
10) Viva la Musica
VERON BOMPELE
DANS L’
Sonodisc - 1998
11) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison
KIMPIATU (live)
LIVE IN JAPAN
Production Grand Samurai – 1993
12) Bell Anto
DIVERGENCE
DIVERGENCE
Montaguy Production - 2006
13) Jimilito Melacampe
YO BONGO
ESSUYEZ VOS LARMES
Pactole Productions – 2022
14) Général Defao
PAPÁ KOLELA
COPINAGE (with Artiste Inconnu)
Abacous – 2003
15) Serge Muloso
CHIEN MECHANT
PAUT PAS PLEURER
Rigo Makengo Production – 2007
16) Docteur Nico & African Fiesta
MAMU WA MPOY
THE ROUGH GUIDE TO CONGO GOLD
World Music Network - 2008
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:01
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
May 7, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:01
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
