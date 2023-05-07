The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond, VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Les Bantous de la Capitale
SISI
LES BANTOUS DE LA CAPITALE
Fiesta - 1976

3) Pamelo Mounk’a *
SELIMANDJA
SELIMANDJA
Safari Ambiance - 1980

4) Saint Pétro
MASUWA
UN GRAND HOMMAGE À PAMELO MOUNK’A 24 ANS APRÈS SA DISPARITION
Anytha Ngapy Productions – 2021

5) Kongo Retro Band
SAMEDI SOIR
ESCALÉ À BRAZZA
Universal Music Records - 1980s

6) Orchestre Somo Somo
OMELINAYE NBE
single
African 1975 / LAA Records 2022

7) Michel Boyibanda & Orchestre T.P. O.K Jazz
OK JAZZ NGANGATE
LE RETRO DE MICHEL BOYIBANDA
Pathe Marconi - 1978

8) Michel Boyibanda
MAYA LELE
EBUKA SYSTEM’S *
Editions Vévé International - 1980s

9) Empire Bakuba Champion d’Afrique
CHARLENE *
FLASH!
Solfege Universel Production – 2004

10) Viva la Musica
VERON BOMPELE
DANS L’
Sonodisc - 1998

11) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison
KIMPIATU (live)
LIVE IN JAPAN
Production Grand Samurai – 1993

12) Bell Anto
DIVERGENCE
DIVERGENCE
Montaguy Production - 2006

13) Jimilito Melacampe
YO BONGO
ESSUYEZ VOS LARMES
Pactole Productions – 2022

14) Général Defao
PAPÁ KOLELA
COPINAGE (with Artiste Inconnu)
Abacous – 2003

15) Serge Muloso
CHIEN MECHANT
PAUT PAS PLEURER
Rigo Makengo Production – 2007

16) Docteur Nico & African Fiesta
MAMU WA MPOY
THE ROUGH GUIDE TO CONGO GOLD
World Music Network - 2008

Download Program Podcast
01:59:01 1 May 7, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:59:01  128Kbps mp3
Stereo		 None Download File...
 