The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: May 21, 2023
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Pirasson & Bana Marseilles
TINAI
MOBEMBO
Fiesta - 1976
3) Wenge BCBG “Les Anges Adorables”
OMBA
TITANIC
Les Editions Simon Lowe - 1998
4) JB MPiana
TED
BALLE DE MATCH
Universal Music Africa – 2022
5) Universal Zangul
PEPERO
TAPIS ROUGE
Kiki Productions - 2007
6) Reddy Amisi
JEANCY MAYASI
BAILO CANTO
Casa Do Canto Entertainment - 2022
7) Papa Wemba & Viva la Musica
LISAPO
MOKILI NGENGE
Dario Production - 1991
8) Strervos Niarcos
ZELA MAMAN
KE N’GANSHIE DE LA RELIGION KITENDI
Editions Kaluila - 1989
9) Seskain Molenga
KATHERINE
EMPIRE BAKUBA LEGENDE
Debs Music – 2014
10) Ladis Arcade
COCO
BU TEMBU “LE DESTIN“
Cyriaque Bassoka Productions - 2018
11) Wenge Musica Aile Paris
DISCO HIT KIDIATA
MOLANGI YA MALASI
Flash Diffusion Business – 1991
12) Werrason
JACK’S MBOMBAKA
CONTRE BOULE
Universal Music Africa - 2022
13) Adolphe Dominguez
ERIC BGENYE
PIECE CONTRE PIÈCE
Big Black Distribution – 2021
14) Fally Ipupa
FORMULE 7
FORMULE 7
Elektra Fance – 2022
15) Felix Wazekwa
MOI, JE SAIS
FAUX MUTU MOKO BOYE
Kiki Productions – 2005
16) Tshala Muana
EMONY
TSHALA MUANA
Syllart – 1988
17) Faya Tess
PHILOSOPHIE
AU TEMPS DES CLASSIQUES, VOL. 10 – 11
Air Monde Culture – 2021
18) Jean-Serge Essous
PHILOSOPHIE
PHILOSOPHIE
Production Publi-Congo - 1985
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:44
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
May 29, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:44
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский