Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Pirasson & Bana Marseilles
TINAI
MOBEMBO
Fiesta - 1976

3) Wenge BCBG “Les Anges Adorables”
OMBA
TITANIC
Les Editions Simon Lowe - 1998

4) JB MPiana
TED
BALLE DE MATCH
Universal Music Africa – 2022

5) Universal Zangul
PEPERO
TAPIS ROUGE
Kiki Productions - 2007

6) Reddy Amisi
JEANCY MAYASI
BAILO CANTO
Casa Do Canto Entertainment - 2022

7) Papa Wemba & Viva la Musica
LISAPO
MOKILI NGENGE
Dario Production - 1991

8) Strervos Niarcos
ZELA MAMAN
KE N’GANSHIE DE LA RELIGION KITENDI
Editions Kaluila - 1989

9) Seskain Molenga
KATHERINE
EMPIRE BAKUBA LEGENDE
Debs Music – 2014

10) Ladis Arcade
COCO
BU TEMBU “LE DESTIN“
Cyriaque Bassoka Productions - 2018

11) Wenge Musica Aile Paris
DISCO HIT KIDIATA
MOLANGI YA MALASI
Flash Diffusion Business – 1991

12) Werrason
JACK’S MBOMBAKA
CONTRE BOULE
Universal Music Africa - 2022

13) Adolphe Dominguez
ERIC BGENYE
PIECE CONTRE PIÈCE
Big Black Distribution – 2021

14) Fally Ipupa
FORMULE 7
FORMULE 7
Elektra Fance – 2022

15) Felix Wazekwa
MOI, JE SAIS
FAUX MUTU MOKO BOYE
Kiki Productions – 2005

16) Tshala Muana
EMONY
TSHALA MUANA
Syllart – 1988

17) Faya Tess
PHILOSOPHIE
AU TEMPS DES CLASSIQUES, VOL. 10 – 11
Air Monde Culture – 2021

18) Jean-Serge Essous
PHILOSOPHIE
PHILOSOPHIE
Production Publi-Congo - 1985

01:59:44 1 May 29, 2023
