The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: April 30, 2023
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa
2) Gangbé Brass Band & Kala Jula (Benin/Mali)
Gèdé (feat. Fama Diabaté) Live
Asro
Buda Musique – 2019
3) Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band (Burkina Faso)
Siguisso
Sira Ba Kele
Sublime Frequencies - 2018
4) Kandia Kouyaté (Mali)
Mogoya Douman
Renascence
Syllart - 2015
5) Xiomara Tores (Colombia)
Te Habla Mi Alma
La Voz del Mar
Patois Records - 2022
6) Plena Libre (Puerto Rico)
La Soltería
Cuatro Esquinas
GNMusica - 2023
7) Fruko y Sus Tesos (Colombia)
Nuestro Pan de Cada Día
Fruko y Sus Tesos Gold
Discos Fuentes – 2007
8) Juan Carlos Alfonso y Su Dan Den (Cuba)
Y Lo Tuyo Que?
Salsa en Ataré
Candela - 1998
9) Adalberto Álvarezy Su Son (Cuba)
Los Buenos y Los Malos
De Cuba Pa’l Mundo Entero
Bis Music - 2018
10) Africando (Senegal/various)
Dioumte
Martina
Syllart - 2003
11) Xalam (Senegal)
Nitou Tey
Xarit
Jetset – 1988
12) Ben Zabo (Mali)
Danna
Ben Zabo
Glitterhouse Records - 2012
13) Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band (Burkina Faso)
I Kanafo
Juguya
Sublime Frequencies - 2015
14) Guedu Blay-Ambolley (Ghana)
Akoko Ba
Booniay !!
Afrodisiac - 2004
15) Sammy Massamba (Congo)
Proprièté Privée
Proprièté Privée
SM Production – 1987
16) Lee Scratch Perry with Seskain Molenga & Kalo Kawongolo (Jamaica/RDCongo)
African Roots
Roots from the Congo
Planet Ilunga – 2020
17) Iftin Band (Somalia)
Aaway Axdigii aynu isku Ogeyn? (Where is our Promise?)
Mogadishu’s Finest : The Al-Uruba Sessions
Ostinato Records LLC – 2022
18) Hamelmal Abate (Ethiopia)
Fitagne
Gize Mizan
Amel Production – 2005
19) Manalemosh Dibo (Ethiopia)
Wolo
Assabelew
AFR Rec Production – 2015
20) Emmanuel Jal (Sudan)
Gua
Ceasefire
Riverboat Records – 2005
21) Mahlathini & Mahotella Queens (Republic of South Africa)
Nina Majuba
Music Inferno: The Indestructible Beat Tour 1988-89
Umaskazo Records - 2023
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:32
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
April 30, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:32
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский