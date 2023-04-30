Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa



2) Gangbé Brass Band & Kala Jula (Benin/Mali)

Gèdé (feat. Fama Diabaté) Live

Asro

Buda Musique – 2019



3) Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band (Burkina Faso)

Siguisso

Sira Ba Kele

Sublime Frequencies - 2018



4) Kandia Kouyaté (Mali)

Mogoya Douman

Renascence

Syllart - 2015



5) Xiomara Tores (Colombia)

Te Habla Mi Alma

La Voz del Mar

Patois Records - 2022



6) Plena Libre (Puerto Rico)

La Soltería

Cuatro Esquinas

GNMusica - 2023



7) Fruko y Sus Tesos (Colombia)

Nuestro Pan de Cada Día

Fruko y Sus Tesos Gold

Discos Fuentes – 2007



8) Juan Carlos Alfonso y Su Dan Den (Cuba)

Y Lo Tuyo Que?

Salsa en Ataré

Candela - 1998



9) Adalberto Álvarezy Su Son (Cuba)

Los Buenos y Los Malos

De Cuba Pa’l Mundo Entero

Bis Music - 2018





10) Africando (Senegal/various)

Dioumte

Martina

Syllart - 2003



11) Xalam (Senegal)

Nitou Tey

Xarit

Jetset – 1988



12) Ben Zabo (Mali)

Danna

Ben Zabo

Glitterhouse Records - 2012



13) Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band (Burkina Faso)

I Kanafo

Juguya

Sublime Frequencies - 2015



14) Guedu Blay-Ambolley (Ghana)

Akoko Ba

Booniay !!

Afrodisiac - 2004



15) Sammy Massamba (Congo)

Proprièté Privée

Proprièté Privée

SM Production – 1987



16) Lee Scratch Perry with Seskain Molenga & Kalo Kawongolo (Jamaica/RDCongo)

African Roots

Roots from the Congo

Planet Ilunga – 2020



17) Iftin Band (Somalia)

Aaway Axdigii aynu isku Ogeyn? (Where is our Promise?)

Mogadishu’s Finest : The Al-Uruba Sessions

Ostinato Records LLC – 2022



18) Hamelmal Abate (Ethiopia)

Fitagne

Gize Mizan

Amel Production – 2005



19) Manalemosh Dibo (Ethiopia)

Wolo

Assabelew

AFR Rec Production – 2015



20) Emmanuel Jal (Sudan)

Gua

Ceasefire

Riverboat Records – 2005



21) Mahlathini & Mahotella Queens (Republic of South Africa)

Nina Majuba

Music Inferno: The Indestructible Beat Tour 1988-89

Umaskazo Records - 2023