Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa

2) Gangbé Brass Band & Kala Jula (Benin/Mali)
Gèdé (feat. Fama Diabaté) Live
Asro
Buda Musique – 2019

3) Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band (Burkina Faso)
Siguisso
Sira Ba Kele
Sublime Frequencies - 2018

4) Kandia Kouyaté (Mali)
Mogoya Douman
Renascence
Syllart - 2015

5) Xiomara Tores (Colombia)
Te Habla Mi Alma
La Voz del Mar
Patois Records - 2022

6) Plena Libre (Puerto Rico)
La Soltería
Cuatro Esquinas
GNMusica - 2023

7) Fruko y Sus Tesos (Colombia)
Nuestro Pan de Cada Día
Fruko y Sus Tesos Gold
Discos Fuentes – 2007

8) Juan Carlos Alfonso y Su Dan Den (Cuba)
Y Lo Tuyo Que?
Salsa en Ataré
Candela - 1998

9) Adalberto Álvarezy Su Son (Cuba)
Los Buenos y Los Malos
De Cuba Pa’l Mundo Entero
Bis Music - 2018


10) Africando (Senegal/various)
Dioumte
Martina
Syllart - 2003

11) Xalam (Senegal)
Nitou Tey
Xarit
Jetset – 1988

12) Ben Zabo (Mali)
Danna
Ben Zabo
Glitterhouse Records - 2012

13) Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band (Burkina Faso)
I Kanafo
Juguya
Sublime Frequencies - 2015

14) Guedu Blay-Ambolley (Ghana)
Akoko Ba
Booniay !!
Afrodisiac - 2004

15) Sammy Massamba (Congo)
Proprièté Privée
Proprièté Privée
SM Production – 1987

16) Lee Scratch Perry with Seskain Molenga & Kalo Kawongolo (Jamaica/RDCongo)
African Roots
Roots from the Congo
Planet Ilunga – 2020

17) Iftin Band (Somalia)
Aaway Axdigii aynu isku Ogeyn? (Where is our Promise?)
Mogadishu’s Finest : The Al-Uruba Sessions
Ostinato Records LLC – 2022

18) Hamelmal Abate (Ethiopia)
Fitagne
Gize Mizan
Amel Production – 2005

19) Manalemosh Dibo (Ethiopia)
Wolo
Assabelew
AFR Rec Production – 2015

20) Emmanuel Jal (Sudan)
Gua
Ceasefire
Riverboat Records – 2005

21) Mahlathini & Mahotella Queens (Republic of South Africa)
Nina Majuba
Music Inferno: The Indestructible Beat Tour 1988-89
Umaskazo Records - 2023

Download Program Podcast
01:59:32 1 April 30, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:59:32  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 