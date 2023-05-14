Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa



2) Andre Tanker (Trinidad)

Forward Home

Best of Vol. 1

Andre Tanker Music Ltd. – 2003



3) Kara Dara (Suriname)

Skwala

Kara Dara

Pramisi Records - 2000



4) Patience Dabany & Orchestre Banowita (Gabon)

Mwa Nana

Patience Vol. 1

Nkoussou Music - 1985



5) Djotos Muana Tabu (Gabon)

Reviens à la Maison

Chef de la Famille

Sonima Music – 1990s



6) Africa Negra (Sao Tomé e Principé)

Bô Lêgá Caçô Modebô

Anglíca

Sonovox - 1987



7) Africa Negra (Sao Tomé e Principé)

Viantela Ve

Madelena Meu Amor

Gravison – 1996



8) Africa Negra (Sao Tomé e Principé)

Defunto

Carambola

Sons D’Africa - 1983



9) Pedro Lima e Conjunto Os Leonenses (Sao Tomé e Principé)

Vida Sa Ua So

Recorder e Vivir : Antología Vol. 1

Bongo Joe Records - 2022



10) Pamelo Mounk’a (Congo)

Mama na Mwana

Les Merveilles du Passé, Vol. 2

Sonodisc - 1995



11) African Rhythm Messengers (USA/various)

Mama de for Cumba

Bottom Belle

Sonika Records – 1998



12) Prince Nico Mbarga & Rocafil Jazz (Nigeria/Cameroon)

Sweet Mother (by request)

Sweet Mother

Decca - 1976



13) Super 5 International (Nigeria)

Na Guy You de Make ?

Na Guy You de Make ?

Tabansi – 1980s



14) Peregoyo y Su Combo Vacaná (Colombiaa)

Descarga Vacaná

Mi Buenaventura

Discos Fuentes -1967/ Vampisoul - 2022



15) Mr. Black (Colombia)

Así Soy Yo

El Rey de Triqueteo

HAM Music Ltda. – 2016



16) Krosfyah (Barbados)

Run Things Again

Ultimate Party – Pump Me Up

Faluma – 1995



17) Coalishun (Trinidad)

Ice Cream

Soca Gola 1997

VP Records – 1997



18) Falvia Coelho (Brazil)

Mulher

Sonho Real

Le Label – 2016



19) Antonio Paulino (Angola)

Gienda ya Mama

Angola 70’s : 1972-1973

Buda Musique – 1999