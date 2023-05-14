The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa

2) Andre Tanker (Trinidad)
Forward Home
Best of Vol. 1
Andre Tanker Music Ltd. – 2003

3) Kara Dara (Suriname)
Skwala
Kara Dara
Pramisi Records - 2000

4) Patience Dabany & Orchestre Banowita (Gabon)
Mwa Nana
Patience Vol. 1
Nkoussou Music - 1985

5) Djotos Muana Tabu (Gabon)
Reviens à la Maison
Chef de la Famille
Sonima Music – 1990s

6) Africa Negra (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Bô Lêgá Caçô Modebô
Anglíca
Sonovox - 1987

7) Africa Negra (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Viantela Ve
Madelena Meu Amor
Gravison – 1996

8) Africa Negra (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Defunto
Carambola
Sons D’Africa - 1983

9) Pedro Lima e Conjunto Os Leonenses (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Vida Sa Ua So
Recorder e Vivir : Antología Vol. 1
Bongo Joe Records - 2022

10) Pamelo Mounk’a (Congo)
Mama na Mwana
Les Merveilles du Passé, Vol. 2
Sonodisc - 1995

11) African Rhythm Messengers (USA/various)
Mama de for Cumba
Bottom Belle
Sonika Records – 1998

12) Prince Nico Mbarga & Rocafil Jazz (Nigeria/Cameroon)
Sweet Mother (by request)
Sweet Mother
Decca - 1976

13) Super 5 International (Nigeria)
Na Guy You de Make ?
Na Guy You de Make ?
Tabansi – 1980s

14) Peregoyo y Su Combo Vacaná (Colombiaa)
Descarga Vacaná
Mi Buenaventura
Discos Fuentes -1967/ Vampisoul - 2022

15) Mr. Black (Colombia)
Así Soy Yo
El Rey de Triqueteo
HAM Music Ltda. – 2016

16) Krosfyah (Barbados)
Run Things Again
Ultimate Party – Pump Me Up
Faluma – 1995

17) Coalishun (Trinidad)
Ice Cream
Soca Gola 1997
VP Records – 1997

18) Falvia Coelho (Brazil)
Mulher
Sonho Real
Le Label – 2016

19) Antonio Paulino (Angola)
Gienda ya Mama
Angola 70’s : 1972-1973
Buda Musique – 1999

Download Program Podcast
01:59:37 1 May 14, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:59:37  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 