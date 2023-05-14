The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: May 14, 2023
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa
2) Andre Tanker (Trinidad)
Forward Home
Best of Vol. 1
Andre Tanker Music Ltd. – 2003
3) Kara Dara (Suriname)
Skwala
Kara Dara
Pramisi Records - 2000
4) Patience Dabany & Orchestre Banowita (Gabon)
Mwa Nana
Patience Vol. 1
Nkoussou Music - 1985
5) Djotos Muana Tabu (Gabon)
Reviens à la Maison
Chef de la Famille
Sonima Music – 1990s
6) Africa Negra (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Bô Lêgá Caçô Modebô
Anglíca
Sonovox - 1987
7) Africa Negra (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Viantela Ve
Madelena Meu Amor
Gravison – 1996
8) Africa Negra (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Defunto
Carambola
Sons D’Africa - 1983
9) Pedro Lima e Conjunto Os Leonenses (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Vida Sa Ua So
Recorder e Vivir : Antología Vol. 1
Bongo Joe Records - 2022
10) Pamelo Mounk’a (Congo)
Mama na Mwana
Les Merveilles du Passé, Vol. 2
Sonodisc - 1995
11) African Rhythm Messengers (USA/various)
Mama de for Cumba
Bottom Belle
Sonika Records – 1998
12) Prince Nico Mbarga & Rocafil Jazz (Nigeria/Cameroon)
Sweet Mother (by request)
Sweet Mother
Decca - 1976
13) Super 5 International (Nigeria)
Na Guy You de Make ?
Na Guy You de Make ?
Tabansi – 1980s
14) Peregoyo y Su Combo Vacaná (Colombiaa)
Descarga Vacaná
Mi Buenaventura
Discos Fuentes -1967/ Vampisoul - 2022
15) Mr. Black (Colombia)
Así Soy Yo
El Rey de Triqueteo
HAM Music Ltda. – 2016
16) Krosfyah (Barbados)
Run Things Again
Ultimate Party – Pump Me Up
Faluma – 1995
17) Coalishun (Trinidad)
Ice Cream
Soca Gola 1997
VP Records – 1997
18) Falvia Coelho (Brazil)
Mulher
Sonho Real
Le Label – 2016
19) Antonio Paulino (Angola)
Gienda ya Mama
Angola 70’s : 1972-1973
Buda Musique – 1999
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:37
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
May 14, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:37
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
