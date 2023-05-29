The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
11
DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa

2) Mack Joss et Massako (Gabon)
Mouillé Mangondou
Danger! Mack Joss et Massako 83
Production Maspro. – 1983

3) Les Wanyika (Kenya/Tanzania)
Afro
Amigo
Clifford Lugard Productions - 1989

4) Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band (Burkina Faso)
Afro Mandingo
Sonbonbela
Sublime Friquencies - 2022

5) Ben Zabo (Mali)
Cinqueantenaire
Ben Zabo
Glitterhouse Records – 2012

6) Solomane Doumbia (Mali)
Segoú to Mali
Segoú to Mali
Mieruba - 2023

7) Sékouba Bambino Diabaté (Guinea)
Garadonan
Allez Africa
BIM/DMS Production – 2006

8) Africando (Senegal/Guinea/various)
Son Fo
Mandali
Sterns Africa - 2000

9) Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabé (Venezuela)
Magdalena
Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabé (Compiled by El Dragón & El Palmas)
El Palmas Music - 2022


10) Fruko y Sus Tesos (Colombia)
Luz en la Imensidad
The Afrosound of Colombia, Vol. 2
Vampisoul - 2014

11) Alexander Abreu y Havana d’Primera (Cuba)
Trece
La Vuelta al Mundo
Páfata Productions – 2015

12) Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca (RDCongo/Angola/USA/varoius)
Birin-Birin
Retrosprctiva
Mopiato Music - 2009

13) Carlos Burity (Angola)
Congalia
Ginginda
Melodie – 2000

14) Haitiando (Haiti)
Maria
Mas Creolatino
Mini Records - 2010

15) Zenglen (Haiti)
5 Dwet
Easy Konpa
PPL Production – 2011

16) Bandé-Gamboa (Guinea-Bissau/Cabo Verde)
Riba Bass Di Mi
Horizonte – Revamping Old Clasics from Cabo Verde and Guinea-Bissau
Faluma – 1995

17) Charltte M’bango (Cameroon)
Ayo Mba E
Konkai Makossa
Toure Jim’s Records – 1987

18) Moni Bilé (Cameroonl)
Tout Ça C’est la Vie
Tout Ça C’est la Vie
Sappa – 1985

19) Mahlathini & The Mahotella Queens (R.South Africa)
Thokozile (Live)
Music Inferno – The Indestructible Beat Tour 1988-89 (Live)
Umsakazo – 2023

20) Bo Chwephesa (Swaziland)
Mntano Muntu
9 Different Bands from Around the Lubombo Region
Lubombo Community Radio Fundraiser -2013

Download Program Podcast
01:59:47 1 May 29, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:59:47  128Kbps mp3
Stereo
 