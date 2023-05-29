The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: May 28, 2023
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
11
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi
DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa
2) Mack Joss et Massako (Gabon)
Mouillé Mangondou
Danger! Mack Joss et Massako 83
Production Maspro. – 1983
3) Les Wanyika (Kenya/Tanzania)
Afro
Amigo
Clifford Lugard Productions - 1989
4) Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band (Burkina Faso)
Afro Mandingo
Sonbonbela
Sublime Friquencies - 2022
5) Ben Zabo (Mali)
Cinqueantenaire
Ben Zabo
Glitterhouse Records – 2012
6) Solomane Doumbia (Mali)
Segoú to Mali
Segoú to Mali
Mieruba - 2023
7) Sékouba Bambino Diabaté (Guinea)
Garadonan
Allez Africa
BIM/DMS Production – 2006
8) Africando (Senegal/Guinea/various)
Son Fo
Mandali
Sterns Africa - 2000
9) Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabé (Venezuela)
Magdalena
Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabé (Compiled by El Dragón & El Palmas)
El Palmas Music - 2022
10) Fruko y Sus Tesos (Colombia)
Luz en la Imensidad
The Afrosound of Colombia, Vol. 2
Vampisoul - 2014
11) Alexander Abreu y Havana d’Primera (Cuba)
Trece
La Vuelta al Mundo
Páfata Productions – 2015
12) Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca (RDCongo/Angola/USA/varoius)
Birin-Birin
Retrosprctiva
Mopiato Music - 2009
13) Carlos Burity (Angola)
Congalia
Ginginda
Melodie – 2000
14) Haitiando (Haiti)
Maria
Mas Creolatino
Mini Records - 2010
15) Zenglen (Haiti)
5 Dwet
Easy Konpa
PPL Production – 2011
16) Bandé-Gamboa (Guinea-Bissau/Cabo Verde)
Riba Bass Di Mi
Horizonte – Revamping Old Clasics from Cabo Verde and Guinea-Bissau
Faluma – 1995
17) Charltte M’bango (Cameroon)
Ayo Mba E
Konkai Makossa
Toure Jim’s Records – 1987
18) Moni Bilé (Cameroonl)
Tout Ça C’est la Vie
Tout Ça C’est la Vie
Sappa – 1985
19) Mahlathini & The Mahotella Queens (R.South Africa)
Thokozile (Live)
Music Inferno – The Indestructible Beat Tour 1988-89 (Live)
Umsakazo – 2023
20) Bo Chwephesa (Swaziland)
Mntano Muntu
9 Different Bands from Around the Lubombo Region
Lubombo Community Radio Fundraiser -2013
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:47
01:59:47
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
May 29, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:47
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
