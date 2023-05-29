Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa



2) Mack Joss et Massako (Gabon)

Mouillé Mangondou

Danger! Mack Joss et Massako 83

Production Maspro. – 1983



3) Les Wanyika (Kenya/Tanzania)

Afro

Amigo

Clifford Lugard Productions - 1989



4) Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band (Burkina Faso)

Afro Mandingo

Sonbonbela

Sublime Friquencies - 2022



5) Ben Zabo (Mali)

Cinqueantenaire

Ben Zabo

Glitterhouse Records – 2012



6) Solomane Doumbia (Mali)

Segoú to Mali

Segoú to Mali

Mieruba - 2023



7) Sékouba Bambino Diabaté (Guinea)

Garadonan

Allez Africa

BIM/DMS Production – 2006



8) Africando (Senegal/Guinea/various)

Son Fo

Mandali

Sterns Africa - 2000



9) Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabé (Venezuela)

Magdalena

Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabé (Compiled by El Dragón & El Palmas)

El Palmas Music - 2022





10) Fruko y Sus Tesos (Colombia)

Luz en la Imensidad

The Afrosound of Colombia, Vol. 2

Vampisoul - 2014



11) Alexander Abreu y Havana d’Primera (Cuba)

Trece

La Vuelta al Mundo

Páfata Productions – 2015



12) Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca (RDCongo/Angola/USA/varoius)

Birin-Birin

Retrosprctiva

Mopiato Music - 2009



13) Carlos Burity (Angola)

Congalia

Ginginda

Melodie – 2000



14) Haitiando (Haiti)

Maria

Mas Creolatino

Mini Records - 2010



15) Zenglen (Haiti)

5 Dwet

Easy Konpa

PPL Production – 2011



16) Bandé-Gamboa (Guinea-Bissau/Cabo Verde)

Riba Bass Di Mi

Horizonte – Revamping Old Clasics from Cabo Verde and Guinea-Bissau

Faluma – 1995



17) Charltte M’bango (Cameroon)

Ayo Mba E

Konkai Makossa

Toure Jim’s Records – 1987



18) Moni Bilé (Cameroonl)

Tout Ça C’est la Vie

Tout Ça C’est la Vie

Sappa – 1985



19) Mahlathini & The Mahotella Queens (R.South Africa)

Thokozile (Live)

Music Inferno – The Indestructible Beat Tour 1988-89 (Live)

Umsakazo – 2023



20) Bo Chwephesa (Swaziland)

Mntano Muntu

9 Different Bands from Around the Lubombo Region

Lubombo Community Radio Fundraiser -2013