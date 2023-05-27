From the podcast series Gender at Work, feminists with experience in United Nations and aid organizations explain how policies to stop sexual abuse in humanitarian missions fail, and what might discourage the culture of impunity.
Aruna Rao and David Kelleher, co-founders of Gender at Work, introduce the podcast; Joanne Sandler and Shawna Wakefield anchor the interviews. Sandler was Deputy Executive Director for Programmes at UNIFEM (the UN Development Fund for Women); Wakefield was Oxfam Internationals Senior Gender Justice Lead for 7 years; both are consultants and researchers. The interviewees are Hendrica Okondo, who has 20+ years of experience in humanitarian contexts within UN organizations; Robin Yaker, who has worked for the International Rescue Committee and Raising Voices; and Sarah Douglas, deputy chief of peace and security at UN Women.
THANKS TO "GENDER AT WORK" FOR SHARING THEIR PODCAST EPISODE, "SEXUAL MISCONDUCT IN HUMANITARIAN ORGANIZATIONS." GENDER AT WORK CO-FOUNDERS ARE ARUNA RAO AND DAVID KELLEHER. CONTENT WAS HOSTED BY JOANNE SANDLER AND SHAWNA WAKEFIELD; PODCAST MANAGER, SAMANTHA GATTSEK. FIND MORE AT GENDERATWORK.ORG.
WINGS is a weekly half-hour program by and about women around the world. Stations may use for free although donations are welcome. Producers may query wings@wings.org