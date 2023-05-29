The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Tonight’s show title takes its name from the great New York Dolls track from the early 70s. It is also the title of a recently released Martin Scorsese rock doc about the band’s lead singer, David Johansen. The film isn’t the best rock doc I have ever seen, but it is worth a viewing. Since watching it I have not been able to get Frenchette out of my head. Keep it tuned here, but beware there may be an ear-worm lurking in the set list.

The Haberdasher

P.S. As I was preparing for tonight’s show I thought that the title could also be about my own personality crisis and my musical tastes. We’ll chat about that too.

David Johansen Frenchette David Johansen Legacy Recordings
New York Dolls Trash New York Dolls Mercury Records
The Heartbreakers Chinese Rocks L.A.M.F.: The Lost '77 Mixes (Remastered) Jungle Records
Sylvain Sylvain Teenage News Sylvain Sylvain Legacy Recordings
Buster Poindexter Are You Lonely for Me Baby Buster Poindexter Legacy Recordings
Johnny Thunders You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory The Best of Johnny Thunders: Born Too Loose Jungle Records
David Johansen & The Harry Smiths Don't Start Me Talking David Johansen & The Harry Smiths Chesky Records
New York Dolls Personality Crisis New York Dolls Mercury Records
David Johansen Funky But Chic David Johansen Legacy Recordings
Johnny Thunders Great Big Kiss So Alone Rhino/Warner Records
New York Dolls Stranded In the Jungle (Alternate Version) Rock 'n Roll Island Records
The Heartbreakers Born to Lose L.A.M.F.: The Lost '77 Mixes (Remastered) Jungle Records
Buster Poindexter House of the Rising Sun Buster Poindexter Legacy Recordings
New York Dolls (There's Gonna Be a) Showdown In Too Much Too Soon Mercury Records
Dead Boys What Love Is Young, Loud and Snotty Rhino/Warner Records
Television Days Adventure (Bonus Track Version) Rhino/Elektra
The Dictators Teengenerate Go Girl Crazy! Epic
Blondie Denis Blonde and Beyond Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA)
The Police Peanuts Outlandos d'Amour (Remastered) Polydor Records
Nico These Days Chelsea Girl Polydor
Ramones Carbona Not Glue (Remastered) Leave Home (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Rhino/Warner Records
The Cramps Fever Songs the Lord Taught Us EMI Records
Patti Smith Group Dancing Barefoot Wave (Remastered) Arista/Legacy
Molasses Creek Cedar Island Ferry The Best of Molasses Creek: 1993 to 2000 Soundside Records
Holy River (fka Lobo Marino) Courage Courage self-released
The Milk Carton Kids Body & Soul I Only See the Moon Milk Carton Kids Records
Karen Dalton It Hurts Me Too It's So Hard to Tell Who's Going to Love You the Best EMI Catalogue
Lowell Fulson Why Don't We Do It In the Road The Jewel Sessions 1969-71 P-VINE
X I Must Not Think Bad Thoughts More Fun In the New World Rhino/Elektra
Tedeschi Trucks Band I Am The Moon I Am The Moon: I. Crescent Fantasy
Steel Pulse Roller Skates Earth Crisis Rhino/Elektra

02:00:00 1 May 29, 2023
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
