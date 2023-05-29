Notes: Hey Listeners,



Tonight’s show title takes its name from the great New York Dolls track from the early 70s. It is also the title of a recently released Martin Scorsese rock doc about the band’s lead singer, David Johansen. The film isn’t the best rock doc I have ever seen, but it is worth a viewing. Since watching it I have not been able to get Frenchette out of my head. Keep it tuned here, but beware there may be an ear-worm lurking in the set list.



The Haberdasher



P.S. As I was preparing for tonight’s show I thought that the title could also be about my own personality crisis and my musical tastes. We’ll chat about that too.



David Johansen Frenchette David Johansen Legacy Recordings

New York Dolls Trash New York Dolls Mercury Records

The Heartbreakers Chinese Rocks L.A.M.F.: The Lost '77 Mixes (Remastered) Jungle Records

Sylvain Sylvain Teenage News Sylvain Sylvain Legacy Recordings

Buster Poindexter Are You Lonely for Me Baby Buster Poindexter Legacy Recordings

Johnny Thunders You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory The Best of Johnny Thunders: Born Too Loose Jungle Records

David Johansen & The Harry Smiths Don't Start Me Talking David Johansen & The Harry Smiths Chesky Records

New York Dolls Personality Crisis New York Dolls Mercury Records

David Johansen Funky But Chic David Johansen Legacy Recordings

Johnny Thunders Great Big Kiss So Alone Rhino/Warner Records

New York Dolls Stranded In the Jungle (Alternate Version) Rock 'n Roll Island Records

The Heartbreakers Born to Lose L.A.M.F.: The Lost '77 Mixes (Remastered) Jungle Records

Buster Poindexter House of the Rising Sun Buster Poindexter Legacy Recordings

New York Dolls (There's Gonna Be a) Showdown In Too Much Too Soon Mercury Records

Dead Boys What Love Is Young, Loud and Snotty Rhino/Warner Records

Television Days Adventure (Bonus Track Version) Rhino/Elektra

The Dictators Teengenerate Go Girl Crazy! Epic

Blondie Denis Blonde and Beyond Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA)

The Police Peanuts Outlandos d'Amour (Remastered) Polydor Records

Nico These Days Chelsea Girl Polydor

Ramones Carbona Not Glue (Remastered) Leave Home (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Rhino/Warner Records

The Cramps Fever Songs the Lord Taught Us EMI Records

Patti Smith Group Dancing Barefoot Wave (Remastered) Arista/Legacy

Molasses Creek Cedar Island Ferry The Best of Molasses Creek: 1993 to 2000 Soundside Records

Holy River (fka Lobo Marino) Courage Courage self-released

The Milk Carton Kids Body & Soul I Only See the Moon Milk Carton Kids Records

Karen Dalton It Hurts Me Too It's So Hard to Tell Who's Going to Love You the Best EMI Catalogue

Lowell Fulson Why Don't We Do It In the Road The Jewel Sessions 1969-71 P-VINE

X I Must Not Think Bad Thoughts More Fun In the New World Rhino/Elektra

Tedeschi Trucks Band I Am The Moon I Am The Moon: I. Crescent Fantasy

Steel Pulse Roller Skates Earth Crisis Rhino/Elektra

