Aussie camp humor came out with an Outrageous 70s TV show! European court orders Romania to recognize queer couples, Choctaw moms win marriage and adoption rights, Thailand’s new government promises marriage equality, Pakistan’s trans rights law is struck down in Sharia court, LA Dodgers duck drag Sisters controversy, and Target’s Pride collection condemnation turns violent! Those stories and more this week when you discover "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. "NewsWrap" reported this week by Brian DeShazor & Lucia Chappelle, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Sugar Loaf; theme music from the early-1970's Australian TV show "Number 96."
* * * * * P L E A S E ! * * * * * $350 for our 35 YEARS? How about $35?? Now more than ever, your financial support of our charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world — and keep us coming to YOUR station! (we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.) By check: Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA Online: This Way Out DONATE [www.thiswayout.org] Thank you! Know anyone with a car to donate? https://careasy.org/nonprofit/this-way-out Thanks again!