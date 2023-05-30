The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Jim Motavalli
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
According to the International Energy Agency, over 14 million electric vehicles, or EVs, are expected to be sold globally in 2023. If this is accurate, EVs would account for about 18 percent of total car sales for the year, a 35 percent increase over 2022. The EV revolution is upon us, and here to help Sea Change Radio listeners decide where to plug-in is automotive journalist, Jim Motavalli. We discuss the puzzling decision by General Motors to shelve the Chevy Bolt, get some recommendations on new EV automakers and models, and examine America’s ongoing fascination with big old gas-guzzling trucks and SUVs.

Track: Mercamon
Artist: Galactic
Album: Ruckus
Label: Sanctuary
Year: 2003

Track: Crazy ‘Bout An Automobile
Artist: Ry Cooder
Album: Borderline
Label: Warner Bros.
Year: 1980

Track: Roadrunner
Artist: Jr. Walker & The All-Stars
Album: Shotgun
Label: Motown
Year: 1965

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 May 30, 2023
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 