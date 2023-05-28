Well all right this week's Backbeat has some little-heard original versions of well-known songs, a song that got Louis Jordan out of a DUI charge, a backwoods revival preacher who influenced a lot of rock & rollers and a one-hit-wonder who played on dozens of hits.
Artist Title Year The Andrews Sisters Well All Right 1939 Pricilla Bowman Hands Off 1955 Chuck Miller The House of Blue Lights 1955 Lynda Clark Every Day I Have The Blues 1965 Ned Miller From A Jack To A King 1957 Sister Wynona Carr The Ball Game 1952 Willie Rosario Watusi Boogaloo 1967 Robert Parker Barefootin' 1966 Elmore James Take Me Where You Go 1957 Brother Claude Ely There's A Leak In This Old Building 1953 Wanda Jackson Silver Threads and Golden Needles 1956 Django Reinhardt Chicago 1937 Louis Jordan Salt Pork, West Virginia 1946 Chuck Berry No Particular Place To Go 1964 Joe Kozak Hillbilly Rock 1959 The Five Keys Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind 1956 K.C. Douglas Mercury Blues 1952 Sir Mack Rice Mustang Sally 1965 Mickey & Sylvia Rise Sally Rise 1955 Muggsy Spanier Am I Blue? 1946