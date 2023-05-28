The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Action/Event
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Well all right this week's Backbeat has some little-heard original versions of well-known songs, a song that got Louis Jordan out of a DUI charge, a backwoods revival preacher who influenced a lot of rock & rollers and a one-hit-wonder who played on dozens of hits.
Artist Title Year
The Andrews Sisters Well All Right 1939
Pricilla Bowman Hands Off 1955
Chuck Miller The House of Blue Lights 1955
Lynda Clark Every Day I Have The Blues 1965
Ned Miller From A Jack To A King 1957
Sister Wynona Carr The Ball Game 1952
Willie Rosario Watusi Boogaloo 1967
Robert Parker Barefootin' 1966
Elmore James Take Me Where You Go 1957
Brother Claude Ely There's A Leak In This Old Building 1953
Wanda Jackson Silver Threads and Golden Needles 1956
Django Reinhardt Chicago 1937
Louis Jordan Salt Pork, West Virginia 1946
Chuck Berry No Particular Place To Go 1964
Joe Kozak Hillbilly Rock 1959
The Five Keys Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind 1956
K.C. Douglas Mercury Blues 1952
Sir Mack Rice Mustang Sally 1965
Mickey & Sylvia Rise Sally Rise 1955
Muggsy Spanier Am I Blue? 1946

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 May 28, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 