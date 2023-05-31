Summary: We spend the full hour on a topic that could not be more urgent. On May 24, 125 students, professors and others gathered at UCLA to hear a talk by Sunsara Taylor, “Woke” Lunacy vs. Real Revolution. The purpose of the program, taking on “woke” lunacy, and contrasting it to real revolution, is to radically and urgently change the alignment in society: to repolarize the way people are thinking and acting, in a way that is much more favorable to the revolution that humanity needs.