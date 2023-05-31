The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
"Woke" Lunacy Vs. Real Revolution — Sunsara Taylor Speaks at UCLA
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor (Co-host, the RNL Show)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
We spend the full hour on a topic that could not be more urgent. On May 24, 125 students, professors and others gathered at UCLA to hear a talk by Sunsara Taylor, “Woke” Lunacy vs. Real Revolution. The purpose of the program, taking on “woke” lunacy, and contrasting it to real revolution, is to radically and urgently change the alignment in society: to repolarize the way people are thinking and acting, in a way that is much more favorable to the revolution that humanity needs.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break at 38:16 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

00:58:00 1 May 31, 2023
