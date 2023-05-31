|
Dungen & Woods, “Jag Ville Va Kvar”
from Myths 003
Mexican Summer - 2018
Khruangbin, “The Number 4”
from Live at Stubb's
Dead Oceans
Masahiko Sato, “Tbsf”
from Belladonna
Finders Keepers
Fever Ray, “When I Grow Up”
from Fever Ray
Rabid Records - 2008
Cocteau Twins, “Lorelei”
from Treasure
4AD - 1984
Honor Role, “Throwing Rocks”
from Album
Merge Records - 1997
Atlas Sound, “Recent Bedroom”
from Let the Blind Lead Those Who Can See But Cannot Feel
kranky - 2008
Ryuichi Sakamoto, “Anger (Rare Force 2 Meg Mix)”
from Anger + Grief (Remixes) - EP
Ninja Tune - 1998
Wagonchrist, “Shadows”
from Sorry I Make You Lush
Ninja Tune
Shana Cleveland, “Faces in the Firelight”
from Manzanita
Hardly Art - 2023
Soundgarden, “Somewhere (Remastered)”
from Badmotorfinger (25th Anniversary Remaster)
A&M - 2016
Suzanne Ciani, “Sargasso Sea”
from Silver Ship
Seventh Wave - 2005
Jane Weaver, “I Need a Connection”
from The Amber Light
Bird Records - 2015
Siouxsie & The Banshees, “Swimming Horses”
from Hyaena (Remastered and Expanded)
UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2014
Drama, “Loneliness”
from Loneliness
Dark Entries Records - 2018
Blonde Redhead, “Snowman”
from Sit Down for Dinner
section 1 - 2023
Hunters & Collectors, “Droptank”
from The Jaws of Life
Bloodlines - 1984
The Gun Club, “Port of Souls”
from Mother Juno
Blixa Sounds - 1987
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, “She Fell Away”
from Your Funeral... My Trial
Mute, a BMG Company - 2009
The Science Fiction Corporation, “Man Out of a Test Tube”
from Science Fiction Dance Party
Finders Keepers Records - 2022
The Shocking Blue, “Send Me A Postcard”
from Inkpot & Atilla
Red Bullet International
Alfa Mist & Bongeziwe Mabandla, “Apho”
from Variables
Anti/Epitaph - 2023
Luna Li, “Space”
from Duality
Luna Li Music, Inc. - 2022
the Beautiful, “Xenophobia”
from Storybook
WB
A Flock of Seagulls, “Messages”
from A Flock of Seagulls
Jive - 1981
Cienfuego & Scientist, “Mary Jane - Scientist Riddim Dub (feat. Kumar)”
from Scientist meets Cienfuego (Mary Jane inna Dub) - Single
Cienfuego Music - 2021
Nilüfer Yanya, “stabilise”
from PAINLESS (Deluxe Edition)
ATO Records - 2022
ROSALÍA, “PIENSO EN TU MIRÁ (Cap.3: Celos)”
from EL MAL QUERER
Columbia - 2018