Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor

Dungen & Woods, “Jag Ville Va Kvar”
from Myths 003
Mexican Summer - 2018

Khruangbin, “The Number 4”
from Live at Stubb's
Dead Oceans

Masahiko Sato, “Tbsf”
from Belladonna
Finders Keepers

Fever Ray, “When I Grow Up”
from Fever Ray
Rabid Records - 2008

Cocteau Twins, “Lorelei”
from Treasure
4AD - 1984

Honor Role, “Throwing Rocks”
from Album
Merge Records - 1997

Atlas Sound, “Recent Bedroom”
from Let the Blind Lead Those Who Can See But Cannot Feel
kranky - 2008

Ryuichi Sakamoto, “Anger (Rare Force 2 Meg Mix)”
from Anger + Grief (Remixes) - EP
Ninja Tune - 1998

Wagonchrist, “Shadows”
from Sorry I Make You Lush
Ninja Tune

Shana Cleveland, “Faces in the Firelight”
from Manzanita
Hardly Art - 2023

Soundgarden, “Somewhere (Remastered)”
from Badmotorfinger (25th Anniversary Remaster)
A&M - 2016

Suzanne Ciani, “Sargasso Sea”
from Silver Ship
Seventh Wave - 2005

Jane Weaver, “I Need a Connection”
from The Amber Light
Bird Records - 2015

Siouxsie & The Banshees, “Swimming Horses”
from Hyaena (Remastered and Expanded)
UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2014

Drama, “Loneliness”
from Loneliness
Dark Entries Records - 2018

Blonde Redhead, “Snowman”
from Sit Down for Dinner
section 1 - 2023

Hunters & Collectors, “Droptank”
from The Jaws of Life
Bloodlines - 1984

The Gun Club, “Port of Souls”
from Mother Juno
Blixa Sounds - 1987

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, “She Fell Away”
from Your Funeral... My Trial
Mute, a BMG Company - 2009

The Science Fiction Corporation, “Man Out of a Test Tube”
from Science Fiction Dance Party
Finders Keepers Records - 2022

The Shocking Blue, “Send Me A Postcard”
from Inkpot & Atilla
Red Bullet International

Alfa Mist & Bongeziwe Mabandla, “Apho”
from Variables
Anti/Epitaph - 2023

Luna Li, “Space”
from Duality
Luna Li Music, Inc. - 2022

the Beautiful, “Xenophobia”
from Storybook
WB

A Flock of Seagulls, “Messages”
from A Flock of Seagulls
Jive - 1981

Cienfuego & Scientist, “Mary Jane - Scientist Riddim Dub (feat. Kumar)”
from Scientist meets Cienfuego (Mary Jane inna Dub) - Single
Cienfuego Music - 2021

Nilüfer Yanya, “stabilise”
from PAINLESS (Deluxe Edition)
ATO Records - 2022

ROSALÍA, “PIENSO EN TU MIRÁ (Cap.3: Celos)”
from EL MAL QUERER
Columbia - 2018

01:58:26 1 May 31, 2023
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:58:26  256Kbps mp3
Stereo
 