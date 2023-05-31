Notes:

Dungen & Woods, “Jag Ville Va Kvar”

from Myths 003

Mexican Summer - 2018



Khruangbin, “The Number 4”

from Live at Stubb's

Dead Oceans



Masahiko Sato, “Tbsf”

from Belladonna

Finders Keepers



Fever Ray, “When I Grow Up”

from Fever Ray

Rabid Records - 2008



Cocteau Twins, “Lorelei”

from Treasure

4AD - 1984



Honor Role, “Throwing Rocks”

from Album

Merge Records - 1997



Atlas Sound, “Recent Bedroom”

from Let the Blind Lead Those Who Can See But Cannot Feel

kranky - 2008



Ryuichi Sakamoto, “Anger (Rare Force 2 Meg Mix)”

from Anger + Grief (Remixes) - EP

Ninja Tune - 1998



Wagonchrist, “Shadows”

from Sorry I Make You Lush

Ninja Tune



Shana Cleveland, “Faces in the Firelight”

from Manzanita

Hardly Art - 2023



Soundgarden, “Somewhere (Remastered)”

from Badmotorfinger (25th Anniversary Remaster)

A&M - 2016



Suzanne Ciani, “Sargasso Sea”

from Silver Ship

Seventh Wave - 2005



Jane Weaver, “I Need a Connection”

from The Amber Light

Bird Records - 2015



Siouxsie & The Banshees, “Swimming Horses”

from Hyaena (Remastered and Expanded)

UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2014



Drama, “Loneliness”

from Loneliness

Dark Entries Records - 2018



Blonde Redhead, “Snowman”

from Sit Down for Dinner

section 1 - 2023



Hunters & Collectors, “Droptank”

from The Jaws of Life

Bloodlines - 1984



The Gun Club, “Port of Souls”

from Mother Juno

Blixa Sounds - 1987



Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, “She Fell Away”

from Your Funeral... My Trial

Mute, a BMG Company - 2009



The Science Fiction Corporation, “Man Out of a Test Tube”

from Science Fiction Dance Party

Finders Keepers Records - 2022



The Shocking Blue, “Send Me A Postcard”

from Inkpot & Atilla

Red Bullet International



Alfa Mist & Bongeziwe Mabandla, “Apho”

from Variables

Anti/Epitaph - 2023



Luna Li, “Space”

from Duality

Luna Li Music, Inc. - 2022



the Beautiful, “Xenophobia”

from Storybook

WB



A Flock of Seagulls, “Messages”

from A Flock of Seagulls

Jive - 1981



Cienfuego & Scientist, “Mary Jane - Scientist Riddim Dub (feat. Kumar)”

from Scientist meets Cienfuego (Mary Jane inna Dub) - Single

Cienfuego Music - 2021



Nilüfer Yanya, “stabilise”

from PAINLESS (Deluxe Edition)

ATO Records - 2022



ROSALÍA, “PIENSO EN TU MIRÁ (Cap.3: Celos)”

from EL MAL QUERER

Columbia - 2018

