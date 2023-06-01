The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Thinking Clearly
Regular Show
Alan Bensley
 Access Humboldt
A show about critical thinking.
Alan Bensley, Psychology Professor and author of two textbooks on critical thinking: “Critical Thinking in Psychology: a unified skills approach” and “Critical Thinking in Psychology and Everyday Life”—from Frostburg State University—joins Bob and Julia to discuss: the most effective ways to teach critical thinking and the biggest challenges students face in mastering those skills. Other topics include: measuring effectiveness of classroom critical thinking instruction; how to identify unsubstantiated claims; and a focus on unsubstantiated conspiracy theories and what we know about the people who are prone to believing and promoting them.

Teaching and Learning Critical Thinking and Recognizing Unsubstantiated Claims
00:58:13 June 1, 2023
