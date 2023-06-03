The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Action/Event
Cal Koat - host
Join us as we scour the world and turn over a few rocks to expose the new Guadeloupe beat from Bokante, Synthesized Sudan from Jantra Amazonian psych chicha from Xixa, Barcelona punk from Kinder Malo and Estonian funk from Misha Panfilov. Dig in!
Calcopyrite Communications
Bokante - Illimineu
Jantra - Makhafi INST
Camaro '67 - Voyager II INST CANCON
Adham Shaikh feat. Kinnie Starr - Who Will Save Our Water CANCON
Manu Dibango - Bessoka (Version Courte)
Hillbenders - The Acid Queen
Tamikrest - Anha Achai Wad Namba
Xixa - Down From The Sky
Blackalicious - Kalakuta Show
Eccodek - How We dream (King Infinity Mix) CANCON
Chancha Via Circuito - Ou Lord Ouh Dios (feat. Manu Ranks)
Kinder Malo - No Estoy
R.U.T.A. - Mama
Misha Panfilov - On The Hook INST

59:58

World Beat Canada Radio June 3 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 May 30, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
