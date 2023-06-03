Join us as we scour the world and turn over a few rocks to expose the new Guadeloupe beat from Bokante, Synthesized Sudan from Jantra Amazonian psych chicha from Xixa, Barcelona punk from Kinder Malo and Estonian funk from Misha Panfilov. Dig in!
Calcopyrite Communications
Bokante - Illimineu Jantra - Makhafi INST Camaro '67 - Voyager II INST CANCON Adham Shaikh feat. Kinnie Starr - Who Will Save Our Water CANCON Manu Dibango - Bessoka (Version Courte) Hillbenders - The Acid Queen Tamikrest - Anha Achai Wad Namba Xixa - Down From The Sky Blackalicious - Kalakuta Show Eccodek - How We dream (King Infinity Mix) CANCON Chancha Via Circuito - Ou Lord Ouh Dios (feat. Manu Ranks) Kinder Malo - No Estoy R.U.T.A. - Mama Misha Panfilov - On The Hook INST