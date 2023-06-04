The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
The Murphs continue to find inspiration in the timeless words of Woody Guthrie on Okemah Rising. We have another fresh spin PLUS new Canadian Celtic from the Derina Harvey Band capture to Newfie spirit on Waves Of Home AND new Mudmen. Celt In A Twist, 20 years of keeping Celtic contemporary!
Calcopyrite Communications
Dropkick Murphys - My Eyes Are Gonna Shine
Talisk - Storm INST
Early Spirit - Burnt Toast INST CANCON
Derina Harvey Band - Waves Of Home CANCON
Lorne MacDougall - John Paterson's Mare INST
Baka Beyond - An Gwirder
La Bastringue - Pigen Og Froen/Reel Des Noueau INST
Skerryvore - Hold On
Tsummi Sound System - The Blink INST
The Scratch - Old Dog
Mudmen - Farmer's Tan CANCON
The Sternwheelers - Wild Rover Reprise
Yoko Pwno - Horace's INST
The Biblecode Sundays - Plunkster INST

58:40

Celt In A Twist June 4 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:58:40 1 May 30, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:40  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 