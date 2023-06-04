The Murphs continue to find inspiration in the timeless words of Woody Guthrie on Okemah Rising. We have another fresh spin PLUS new Canadian Celtic from the Derina Harvey Band capture to Newfie spirit on Waves Of Home AND new Mudmen. Celt In A Twist, 20 years of keeping Celtic contemporary!
Dropkick Murphys - My Eyes Are Gonna Shine Talisk - Storm INST Early Spirit - Burnt Toast INST CANCON Derina Harvey Band - Waves Of Home CANCON Lorne MacDougall - John Paterson's Mare INST Baka Beyond - An Gwirder La Bastringue - Pigen Og Froen/Reel Des Noueau INST Skerryvore - Hold On Tsummi Sound System - The Blink INST The Scratch - Old Dog Mudmen - Farmer's Tan CANCON The Sternwheelers - Wild Rover Reprise Yoko Pwno - Horace's INST The Biblecode Sundays - Plunkster INST