Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, NHK Japan, and France 24.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr230602.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- 1500 activists were arrested in the Netherlands, at an Extinction Rebellion protest against government subsidies for fossil fuel companies. Brazilian President Lula da Silva has offered to mediate for peace talks in the war in Ukraine- does he have the gravitas to accomplish this, and how do other countries in the global south view the war.



From CUBA- The Brazilian Consensus was a meeting organized by Lula da Silva for leaders of South American countries to discuss cooperation and integration in the region. Lula also made an effort to bring President Maduro of Venezuela into the international cooperation forum called BRICS. Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A court in Brazil confirmed a lawsuit against former President Bolsonaro for harassment of journalists. Investment in solar power is expected to surpass oil for the first time this year.



From JAPAN- The Japanese government has extended the operational lifespan of nuclear reactors to increase the use of nuclear power.



From FRANCE- A series of press reviews. First the Turkish and international press on the reelection of President Erdogan. Then reviews of the meeting in Paris concerning the global plastics Treaty. Finally press reviews on the new forest fires in Nova Scotia and the deteriorating forests in France.



Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"If they can get you asking the wrong questions, they don't have to worry about the answers."

--Thomas Pynchon



Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net

Dan Roberts

