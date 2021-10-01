TBR 230602 - The Universal Computer*

Summary: This week’s radio show features malicious poopers, double barreled double standards, and we question whether the entire universe may actually be a giganourmous quantum computer?



We sometimes go cosmic, so get your spacesuits ready! It’s time for the Thunderbolt!

*This week's show originally aired on October 1st, 2021



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID

00:00—00:31



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:30—02:17



Presidential Wisdom

with George W. Bush & Donald Trump

02:17—02:38



Malicious Fecal Distribution

Music: Jeff Beck

02:38—07:43



Absence of Action

Music: Cowboy Bebop

07:43—08:43



The Heavily Armed Double Standard

Music: Blüe Öyster Cült

08:42—17:41



The Universal Computer

Music: Pigeon Funk — Sorten Muld

17:40—26:59



Part 2:



Disclaimer / Station ID

26:59—27:29



Jobs at Wal Mart

by the Final Edition

27:27—28:48



Potentialities vs. Realities

Music: Mike Oldfield

28:47—30:36



Where Have All the Activists Gone?

Music: Chick Corea & Béla Fleck — Caravan Palace

30:36—38:51



Comedy Intro

38:50—39:02



Karzai Talk 8

by Harry Shearer

39:01—46:03



Down Rodeo

by Rage Against the Machine

46:03—51:24



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

Music: Jethro Tull

51:17—54:00



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:



Intro

0:00—0:11



Wind Below

by Rage Against the Machine

0:07—5:58



Credits

5:53—6:00



