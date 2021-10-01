|
|
|The Thunderbolt
|The Universal Computer*
|Weekly Program
|Dana
Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
| This week’s radio show features malicious poopers, double barreled double standards, and we question whether the entire universe may actually be a giganourmous quantum computer?
We sometimes go cosmic, so get your spacesuits ready! It’s time for the Thunderbolt!
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*This week’s show originally aired on October 1st, 2021
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:31
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:17
Presidential Wisdom
with George W. Bush & Donald Trump
02:17—02:38
Malicious Fecal Distribution
Music: Jeff Beck
02:38—07:43
Absence of Action
Music: Cowboy Bebop
07:43—08:43
The Heavily Armed Double Standard
Music: Blüe Öyster Cült
08:42—17:41
The Universal Computer
Music: Pigeon Funk — Sorten Muld
17:40—26:59
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID
26:59—27:29
Jobs at Wal Mart
by the Final Edition
27:27—28:48
Potentialities vs. Realities
Music: Mike Oldfield
28:47—30:36
Where Have All the Activists Gone?
Music: Chick Corea & Béla Fleck — Caravan Palace
30:36—38:51
———————————————————
Comedy Intro
38:50—39:02
Karzai Talk 8
by Harry Shearer
39:01—46:03
Down Rodeo
by Rage Against the Machine
46:03—51:24
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:17—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:
Intro
0:00—0:11
Wind Below
by Rage Against the Machine
0:07—5:58
Credits
5:53—6:00
TBR 230602 - The Universal Computer*
Regular Program
00:54:00
1
June 1, 2023
Olympia, WA
00:54:00
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
8
TBR 230602 - Bonjs 6
Bonus 6
00:06:00
1
June 1, 2023
Olympia, WA
00:06:00
128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo
7
