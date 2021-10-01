The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
The Universal Computer*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
This week’s radio show features malicious poopers, double barreled double standards, and we question whether the entire universe may actually be a giganourmous quantum computer?

We sometimes go cosmic, so get your spacesuits ready! It’s time for the Thunderbolt!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*This week’s show originally aired on October 1st, 2021

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:31

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:17

Presidential Wisdom
with George W. Bush & Donald Trump
02:17—02:38

Malicious Fecal Distribution
Music: Jeff Beck
02:38—07:43

Absence of Action
Music: Cowboy Bebop
07:43—08:43

The Heavily Armed Double Standard
Music: Blüe Öyster Cült
08:42—17:41

The Universal Computer
Music: Pigeon Funk — Sorten Muld
17:40—26:59

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
26:59—27:29

Jobs at Wal Mart
by the Final Edition
27:27—28:48

Potentialities vs. Realities
Music: Mike Oldfield
28:47—30:36

Where Have All the Activists Gone?
Music: Chick Corea & Béla Fleck — Caravan Palace
30:36—38:51

———————————————————

Comedy Intro
38:50—39:02

Karzai Talk 8
by Harry Shearer
39:01—46:03

Down Rodeo
by Rage Against the Machine
46:03—51:24

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:17—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:11

Wind Below
by Rage Against the Machine
0:07—5:58

Credits
5:53—6:00

TBR 230602 - The Universal Computer* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 June 1, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
TBR 230602 - Bonjs 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 June 1, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 