Program Information
Taylor Report
Russia is coping well despite US sanctions, and NATO expansionism must be stopped.
5
Rick Sterling
The US and its vassals in Europe are working to prolong fighting in Ukraine, using sanctions and control of all media platforms. The American people are fed atrocity stories and propaganda designed to demonize all things Russian.

Journalists Rick Sterling and Dan Kovalik have visited Russia to see for themselves. What they learned is of great benefit and use for peace advocates in North America and around the world.
00:51:02 1 May 29, 2023
Toronto, Ontario
Taylor Report commentary
00:07:22 1 May 29, 2023
Toronto, Ontario
