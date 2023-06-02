The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 368
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Marco Carynnyk, Robin Philpot, Darrell Rankin, Bruce Gagnon, Abraham Weizfeld
 The Pauly Show
On this day of remembrance, the Global Reseach News Hour looks into the existence of the groups of right-wing Nazi collaborators who were given a lot of room to collect and grow and express their views right here In Canada. We will hear from writer and researcher Marco Carynnyk about the history of Ukrainian nationalism and participation in the pogroms of World War II. Then we will hear from people signing onto a petition banning federal government funding of associations of Eastern European ethnonationalists who glorify of Nazi Collaborators
Interviews by Michael Welch

00:59:28 1 June 2, 2023
