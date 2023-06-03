Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome from Vancouver, British Columbia. Singer, songwriter, Hayley Wallis is on deck. She’s been enjoying success with the release of her videos and now she has a new album is out entitled “Halulu.” Hayley is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, visit us on our new website at www.indigenousinmusic.com to read all about her. Featuring music from Hayley Wallis, HK Higher Knowledge, Alexis Lynn, Chantil Dukart, Stolen Identity, Brule, John Paul Hodge, Mark Grant, Pamyua, Latin Vibe, Melody McArthur, Rayos Laser, Daniela Spalla, Dj Shub, Joey Stylez, Carsen Gray, The Northstars, Graeme Jonez, Frikstailers, Elastic Bond, Caleigh Cardinal, Jace Martin, 1915, Shon Denay, Big Skoon, Raye Zaragoza, Dan Linitie, Gator Beaulieu, Def-I, DJ OHM, Ailaika, Thiaguinho, Low Budget Rock Star, Rhonda Head and much much more. Visit us on our home page at www.IndigenousinMusicandArts.org and find our all about us and our programs and visit our SAY Magazine Library with all our featured guests.