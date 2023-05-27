(1.) Fitness - J-Live (2.) Fresh Air Fund - Still Champion (3.) Rap Dudes - Freshman Woes ft. Blame One and DJ Mahf (4.) Superfriends - Print (Chris Faust) (5.) No No No - Raashan Ahmad (6.) Knuckle Puck - Soul Khan ft. Koncept and 8thW1 (7.) Get On Down - DJ Spinna ft. Fresh Daily and P.Casso (8.) Sacred Safe - Quelle Chris & Chris Keys ft. Merrill Garbus, Cavalier (9.) Being Haved - The Good Sun (10.) Come Thru - bandcamp exclusive (11.) The Shoes - ChanHays ft. Ghettosocks and John Robinson (12.) Speak Truth - Kindness for Weakness (13.) #NeverUseTheInternetAgain - Humble Pi (w/ Edan) (14.) Pop - Mindsone & Kev Brown (15.) Bus (A Rhyme) - I Can't Sell These (16.) Strange Planet - The Good Sun (17.) We Go - Cymarshall Law ft. Eternia (18.) Gumshoe - Kindness for Weakness
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.