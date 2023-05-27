The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Homeboy Sandman selections
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
(1.) Fitness - J-Live
(2.) Fresh Air Fund - Still Champion
(3.) Rap Dudes - Freshman Woes ft. Blame One and DJ Mahf
(4.) Superfriends - Print (Chris Faust)
(5.) No No No - Raashan Ahmad
(6.) Knuckle Puck - Soul Khan ft. Koncept and 8thW1
(7.) Get On Down - DJ Spinna ft. Fresh Daily and P.Casso
(8.) Sacred Safe - Quelle Chris & Chris Keys ft. Merrill Garbus, Cavalier
(9.) Being Haved - The Good Sun
(10.) Come Thru - bandcamp exclusive
(11.) The Shoes - ChanHays ft. Ghettosocks and John Robinson
(12.) Speak Truth - Kindness for Weakness
(13.) #NeverUseTheInternetAgain - Humble Pi (w/ Edan)
(14.) Pop - Mindsone & Kev Brown
(15.) Bus (A Rhyme) - I Can't Sell These
(16.) Strange Planet - The Good Sun
(17.) We Go - Cymarshall Law ft. Eternia
(18.) Gumshoe - Kindness for Weakness
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario

Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario

Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:56:38 1 May 27, 2023
Gammatorium
 00:56:38  192Kbps flac
(77.8MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 