Sonic Café, vacation every single day, sounds great to us. That’s Dirty Heads music from 2017. Welcome to our little radio café in the Pacific Northwest. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 341. This time the Sonic Café is packed with tips to help you take the best vacation imaginable. Listen for the tale of Goldilocks and the three bears. It’s the fractured fairytale version where Goldilocks runs Goldie’s Ski Resort, and Mama, Papa and very big, and not too bright baby bear are along for the ride. We’ll also hear the merits of getting away from the family for a solo vacation. Comedian Jim Gaffigan tells us how. And finally an extended vacation sized welcome to our newest sponsor, Total Rekall Inc., where you can buy the memory of your dream vacation, cheaper, safer and better than the real thing. Yeah, so listen for that. All this vacation planning is presented in a music mix spanning 45 years. Listen for U2, The Postal Service, Spring Vacation from Black Oak Arkansas, The Dining Rooms, great jazz from Van Morrison and more as the Sonic Café preps for a well deserved vacation. Here’s Trip Like I Do, it’s the Chemical Brothers, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Vacation (Radio Safe) Artist: Dirty Heads LP: Swim Team Yr: 2017 Song 2: Trip Like I Do Artist: Chemical Brothers LP: Vegas Yr: 1997 Song 3: Trip Through Your Wires Artist: U2 LP: Joshua Tree Yr: 1987 Song 4: Goldilocks and the Three Bears Artist: Fractured Fairytales LP: Fractured Fairytales Yr. 1960 Song 5: Sleeping In Artist: The Postal Service LP: Give Up Yr: 2003 Song 6: Spring Vacation Artist: Black Oak Arkansas LP: If An Angel Came To See You.... Yr: 1972 Song 7: Vagabond Man Artist: Billy F Gibbons LP: Hardware Year: 2021 Song 8: You Artist: The Dining Rooms LP: Tre Yr: 2003 Song 9: Travel Solo Artist: Jim Gaffigan LP: Quality Time Yr: 2019 Song 10: Room to Breathe Artist: Hall & Oates LP: Bigger than Both of Us Yr: 1976 Song 11: Rekall Commercial (Alternate) Artist: Total Recall LP: Total Recall Yr: 1990 Song 12: Holiday Road Artist: Lindsey Buckingham LP: National Lampoons Vacation Yr: 1983 Song 13: Your Mind Is On Vacation Artist: Van Morrison With Georgie Fame LP: How Long Has This Been Going On Yr: 1995 Song 14: Vacation Artist: Go Go's LP: Vacation Yr: 1982 Song 15: Towers And Masons Artist: Broken Social Scene LP: Hug Of Thunder Yr: 2017
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)