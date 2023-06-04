The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Best Vacation Imaginable
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
Sonic Café, vacation every single day, sounds great to us. That’s Dirty Heads music from 2017. Welcome to our little radio café in the Pacific Northwest. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 341. This time the Sonic Café is packed with tips to help you take the best vacation imaginable. Listen for the tale of Goldilocks and the three bears. It’s the fractured fairytale version where Goldilocks runs Goldie’s Ski Resort, and Mama, Papa and very big, and not too bright baby bear are along for the ride. We’ll also hear the merits of getting away from the family for a solo vacation. Comedian Jim Gaffigan tells us how. And finally an extended vacation sized welcome to our newest sponsor, Total Rekall Inc., where you can buy the memory of your dream vacation, cheaper, safer and better than the real thing. Yeah, so listen for that. All this vacation planning is presented in a music mix spanning 45 years. Listen for U2, The Postal Service, Spring Vacation from Black Oak Arkansas, The Dining Rooms, great jazz from Van Morrison and more as the Sonic Café preps for a well deserved vacation. Here’s Trip Like I Do, it’s the Chemical Brothers, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Vacation (Radio Safe)
Artist: Dirty Heads
LP: Swim Team
Yr: 2017
Song 2: Trip Like I Do
Artist: Chemical Brothers
LP: Vegas
Yr: 1997
Song 3: Trip Through Your Wires
Artist: U2
LP: Joshua Tree
Yr: 1987
Song 4: Goldilocks and the Three Bears
Artist: Fractured Fairytales
LP: Fractured Fairytales
Yr. 1960
Song 5: Sleeping In
Artist: The Postal Service
LP: Give Up
Yr: 2003
Song 6: Spring Vacation
Artist: Black Oak Arkansas
LP: If An Angel Came To See You....
Yr: 1972
Song 7: Vagabond Man
Artist: Billy F Gibbons
LP: Hardware
Year: 2021
Song 8: You
Artist: The Dining Rooms
LP: Tre
Yr: 2003
Song 9: Travel Solo
Artist: Jim Gaffigan
LP: Quality Time
Yr: 2019
Song 10: Room to Breathe
Artist: Hall & Oates
LP: Bigger than Both of Us
Yr: 1976
Song 11: Rekall Commercial (Alternate)
Artist: Total Recall
LP: Total Recall
Yr: 1990
Song 12: Holiday Road
Artist: Lindsey Buckingham
LP: National Lampoons Vacation
Yr: 1983
Song 13: Your Mind Is On Vacation
Artist: Van Morrison With Georgie Fame
LP: How Long Has This Been Going On
Yr: 1995
Song 14: Vacation
Artist: Go Go's
LP: Vacation
Yr: 1982
Song 15: Towers And Masons
Artist: Broken Social Scene
LP: Hug Of Thunder
Yr: 2017
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

