Radio Ecoshock Show
why AI brings disaster faster
Weekly Program
Daniel Schmachtenberger, Liv Boeree, Michael Flannigan
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Why are we heading hell-bent into a world that nobody wants? Social philosopher Daniel Schmachtenberger has the best explanation. He warns adding Artificial Intelligence to the unsustainable system we have will speed the decline toward disaster for humanity. Daniel talks with UK science communicator, television presenter and former professional poker player Olivia Liv Boeree. Then we talk wildfires and climate change with Canadian fire expert Michael Flannigan. This is a new interview. Mike Flannigan explains why burning the great north Boreal forests could change world climate for all of us.
Daniel Schmachtenberger interview by Olivia "Liv" Boeree. Recorded from Vimeo. Rebroadcast with permission. https://livboeree.com/

Michael Flannigan interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.

End clip: Cyberzen Sound Machine
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements,

June 4, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
June 4, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
June 4, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
