Summary: Why are we heading hell-bent into a world that nobody wants? Social philosopher Daniel Schmachtenberger has the best explanation. He warns adding Artificial Intelligence to the unsustainable system we have will speed the decline toward disaster for humanity. Daniel talks with UK science communicator, television presenter and former professional poker player Olivia Liv Boeree. Then we talk wildfires and climate change with Canadian fire expert Michael Flannigan. This is a new interview. Mike Flannigan explains why burning the great north Boreal forests could change world climate for all of us.