Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
This week on Backbeat you can use your Big Feet to do the Tennessee Waltz by the San Francisco Bay courtesy of Charlie Bop, The Louvin Brothers and Po' Boy Jeffreys & Calamity Jane. We hear a nice track from 60s soul singer Barbara Lynn (pictured) who wrote her own songs and played lead guitar; then we try to figure out what a Dead Cat on the Line is and what kind of name is Cheek-O Vass?
Artist Title Year
Mickey Champion - Bam a Lam 1952
Hank Williams - Dear John 1951
The Cats And The Fiddle - Please Don't Leave Me Now 1946
The Louvin Brothers - Tennessee Waltz 1958
Fats Waller - Moppin' And Boppin' 1946
The Five Keys - Hold Me 1952
Wally Fowler & His Georgia Clodhoppers - Mountain Boogie 1948
Charlie Bop Trio - Mr. Big Feet 1958
Don Drummond; Tommy McCook - (Music Is My) Occupation 1963
Po'Boy Jeffreys & Calamity Jane - San Francisco Bay Blues 2022
The Five Trumpets - Bread of Heaven 1950
Doctor Ross - 32 20 1958
Lucky Boggs - You Cant Stop Her 1957
Jesse Belvin - Baby, Don't Go 1952
Sunset Travelers, O.V. Wright - Looking for a Better Place 1964
Billy Jack Wills - Teardrops From My Eyes 1952
Barbara Lynn - (I Cried At) Laura's Wedding 1963
Peppermint Harris (with Maxwell Davis and His All-Stars) - There's a Dead Cat on the Line 1952
Cheek O Vass and the Sola Tears - Bo Peep Rock 1961
Sidney Bechet - Tiger Rag 1949

00:58:00 1 June 4, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
