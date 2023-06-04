This week on Backbeat you can use your Big Feet to do the Tennessee Waltz by the San Francisco Bay courtesy of Charlie Bop, The Louvin Brothers and Po' Boy Jeffreys & Calamity Jane. We hear a nice track from 60s soul singer Barbara Lynn (pictured) who wrote her own songs and played lead guitar; then we try to figure out what a Dead Cat on the Line is and what kind of name is Cheek-O Vass?
Artist Title Year Mickey Champion - Bam a Lam 1952 Hank Williams - Dear John 1951 The Cats And The Fiddle - Please Don't Leave Me Now 1946 The Louvin Brothers - Tennessee Waltz 1958 Fats Waller - Moppin' And Boppin' 1946 The Five Keys - Hold Me 1952 Wally Fowler & His Georgia Clodhoppers - Mountain Boogie 1948 Charlie Bop Trio - Mr. Big Feet 1958 Don Drummond; Tommy McCook - (Music Is My) Occupation 1963 Po'Boy Jeffreys & Calamity Jane - San Francisco Bay Blues 2022 The Five Trumpets - Bread of Heaven 1950 Doctor Ross - 32 20 1958 Lucky Boggs - You Cant Stop Her 1957 Jesse Belvin - Baby, Don't Go 1952 Sunset Travelers, O.V. Wright - Looking for a Better Place 1964 Billy Jack Wills - Teardrops From My Eyes 1952 Barbara Lynn - (I Cried At) Laura's Wedding 1963 Peppermint Harris (with Maxwell Davis and His All-Stars) - There's a Dead Cat on the Line 1952 Cheek O Vass and the Sola Tears - Bo Peep Rock 1961 Sidney Bechet - Tiger Rag 1949