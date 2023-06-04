Episode 138, June 4, 2023 A fun romp thru the forgotten history of popular music

Summary: This week on Backbeat you can use your Big Feet to do the Tennessee Waltz by the San Francisco Bay courtesy of Charlie Bop, The Louvin Brothers and Po' Boy Jeffreys & Calamity Jane. We hear a nice track from 60s soul singer Barbara Lynn (pictured) who wrote her own songs and played lead guitar; then we try to figure out what a Dead Cat on the Line is and what kind of name is Cheek-O Vass?

Mickey Champion - Bam a Lam 1952

Hank Williams - Dear John 1951

The Cats And The Fiddle - Please Don't Leave Me Now 1946

The Louvin Brothers - Tennessee Waltz 1958

Fats Waller - Moppin' And Boppin' 1946

The Five Keys - Hold Me 1952

Wally Fowler & His Georgia Clodhoppers - Mountain Boogie 1948

Charlie Bop Trio - Mr. Big Feet 1958

Don Drummond; Tommy McCook - (Music Is My) Occupation 1963

Po'Boy Jeffreys & Calamity Jane - San Francisco Bay Blues 2022

The Five Trumpets - Bread of Heaven 1950

Doctor Ross - 32 20 1958

Lucky Boggs - You Cant Stop Her 1957

Jesse Belvin - Baby, Don't Go 1952

Sunset Travelers, O.V. Wright - Looking for a Better Place 1964

Billy Jack Wills - Teardrops From My Eyes 1952

Barbara Lynn - (I Cried At) Laura's Wedding 1963

Peppermint Harris (with Maxwell Davis and His All-Stars) - There's a Dead Cat on the Line 1952

Cheek O Vass and the Sola Tears - Bo Peep Rock 1961

Sidney Bechet - Tiger Rag 1949



