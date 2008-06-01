An Electronic Intifada interview with Ghada Karmi on her seminal book, Searching for Fatima

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host John Roberts, Ghada Karmi, Nora Barrows Friedman, Asa Winstanley

Summary: Today we feature a conversation with Palestinian physician, author, journalist, and activist Ghada Karmi. Karmi speaks with the Electronic Intifada’s Nora Barrows Friedman and Asa Winstanley. Her seminal book, Searching for Fatima, is a classic memoir of her own family’s expulsion from their home in Palestine during the Nakba. But first, we take note of yet another insulting slap in the face by Israel supporter Joe Biden. At the recent nationally televised White House Correspondents' Dinner, Biden paid tribute to several foreign journalists who were killed this past year while doing their job, yet did not even mention Shireen Abu Akhleh, US citizen and longtime journalist killed by Israel while on duty, wearing a jacket prominently labeled PRESS. This is another example of the US ignoring Israeli crimes and thereby supporting them.

This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland. It speaks from the point of view of Palestinians and those who care about them.




