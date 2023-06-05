This time on The Children's Hour we get onboard and learn about trains. The Kids Crew went on a field trip to The Wheels Museum of Albuquerque, and discovered the rich history of railroads.
Several kids on our Kids Crew went to the WHEELS Museum of Albuquerque to learn more about trains and transportation. Genevieve, Cade, Corbit, Kodiak, Max, Thorfin, and Gareth spoke with WHEELS volunteers about their work, what the museum does, and how trains came to be our main form of transportation of goods in the world.
Train technology is much older than we expected. The original tracks were made of wood, and were built in Germany in the 1500's to help horse drawn carriages navigate dirt roads. Those same tracks have become the foundation for express trains today which can go over 200 miles per hour!
But the fastest trains in the world are in China, and can go over 260 miles per hour. The United States has not yet invested in high speed rail systems. It's about time, don't you agree?
Katie Stone is The Children's Hour Executive Producer, our Senior Producer is Christina Stella. Eli Henley produced our Kids Crew segments recorded at the Wheels Museum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Children's Hour is produced at the solar powered Sunspot Studio in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Many thanks to the parents who chaperoned, and Leba at Wheels Museum for the excellent adventure in field recording had by our Kids Crew.
2023 The Children's Hour Inc.
Katie Stone, Executive Producer Christina Stella, Senior Producer Eli Henley, Producer Kids Crew & Parents: Genevieve, Gareth, Cade, Thorfin, Corbit, Kodiak & Max
Trains
June 5, 2023
Recorded at the WHEELS Museum, Outpost Performance Space and produced at the Sunspot Solar Studio, all in Albuquerque New Mexico